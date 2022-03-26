Tracking new action on abortion legislation across the states

Florida lawmakers touched off a cascade of antiabortion legislation when they banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy in early March. The next week, Republicans in the Oklahoma Senate voted for two potentially restrictive bans, one that would outlaw abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and another after 30 days. And by the end of the month, with the signature of Gov. Brad Little (R), Idaho became the first state to approve a law modeled on the restrictive Texas ban that took effect in September and has halted most abortions there.

While a lot of the bills this year look similar to bills we’ve seen before, the stakes are completely different. In recent years, the most restrictive bans were blocked by the courts, ruled unconstitutional because they violated Supreme Court precedent established in Roe v. Wade, which has protected the constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

But six months after the Texas ban took effect, as the Supreme Court considers a case that could overturn or significantly weaken Roe, antiabortion legislators across the country are newly energized, passing bills that could reshape the abortion landscape in the United States by the end of the summer.

As Republican-led states move to restrict abortion and Democratic-dominated states move to protect access to the procedure, here are the types of legislation we’ll be tracking most closely over the next few months:

15-week bans Passed but blocked by courts in two states Recent action in four states Note: No state currently has a 15-week ban.

Lawmakers in several GOP-led states are pushing bills that mirror Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, the law at the heart of the case pending before the Supreme Court, hoping to maximize the chance that their legislation can take effect after the high court rules this summer.

Republicans have described these bans as a sensible “compromise,” compared to the more restrictive six-week ban in Texas. But a 15-week ban still represents a dramatic rollback of the standard established by Roe, which protects the right to abortion until a fetus is viable outside the womb, around 24 weeks.

States considering a 15-week ban Party control State and party control House Senate Governor Legislation status Arizona R R R Passed both chambers Florida Read more » R R R Kentucky R R D Passed one chamber West Virginia R R R

Texas-style bans Previously enacted in one state Recent action in 13 states

Antiabortion lawmakers across the country saw a major opportunity in Texas’s restrictive six-week ban, which empowers private citizens to enforce the law through civil litigation. Using this novel legal strategy, Texas lawmakers figured out a way to bypass the courts, which have halted a dozen similar bans in the past. Almost immediately after the Texas law took effect, Republican lawmakers in other states began expressing their intentions to try the same strategy.

Six months later, more than a dozen states have proposed their own versions of the Texas abortion ban. Most of these laws ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before most people know they’re pregnant, and all utilize the Texas law’s enforcement mechanism.

One important thing to note: These laws could start to take effect long before the Supreme Court rules this summer. Unless Idaho’s law is blocked by the courts, it is set to take effect in mid-April.

States considering a Texas-style ban Party control State and party control House Senate Governor Legislation status Idaho Read more » Set to take effect April 22 R R R Signed into law Oklahoma R R R Passed one chamber Alabama R R R Introduced Arizona R R R Arkansas R R R Florida Read more » R R R Louisiana R R D Maryland D D R Minnesota D R D Missouri Read more » R R R Ohio R R R Tennessee R R R Wisconsin R R D

Trigger bans Previously enacted in 12 states, newly in effect in one state Recent action in six states * * One state already has a trigger ban but is considering a fuller ban.

Even before this year’s legislative sessions, 12 states already had “trigger laws” on the books. These are complete bans on abortion, at any point in pregnancy, that “trigger” as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned.

One particularly significant version of this law is moving through the legislature in Oklahoma, which already has a trigger ban. Legislators are proposing to revise that existing trigger law so that, even if Roe is not completely overturned, a full abortion ban would still take effect.

States considering a trigger ban Party control State and party control House Senate Governor Legislation status Wyoming R R R In effect Oklahoma R R R Passed one chamber Indiana R R R Introduced Iowa R R R Nebraska — R* R Ohio R R R South Carolina R R R * Nebraska’s legislature has only one chamber. It is technically nonpartisan but effectively controlled by Republicans.

Total bans on abortion pills Recent action in eight states Note: No state currently has a total ban on abortion pills. Texas and Indiana have existing partial bans on abortion pills at seven weeks and 10 weeks respectively.

Medication abortion — an abortion method that involves taking two pills, mifepristone and misoprostol — now accounts for more than 50 percent of abortions performed in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration lifted key restrictions on abortion pills in December, allowing abortion providers to send pills through the mail in states that do not already outlaw telemedicine for abortion care, a move that has prompted Republican lawmakers to crack down further on medication abortions.

Republican lawmakers in several states have introduced bills that would ban medication abortions entirely, while many more are pushing measures that would mandate in-person visits for abortion pills. Other GOP legislators have proposed bills that would compel abortion clinics to provide medically inaccurate information on “abortion reversal” when administering abortion pills, informing patients that they can reverse their abortions if they change their minds after taking the first pill, a regimen that has been widely denounced by leading medical associations.

States considering a total ban on abortion pills Party control State and party control House Senate Governor Legislation status South Dakota R R R Passed one chamber Wyoming R R R Alabama R R R Introduced Arizona R R R Illinois D D D Iowa R R R Missouri R R R Washington D D D

Protecting the right to abortion Previously enacted in 15 states and D.C., newly in effect in one state Recent action in 16 states * * Seven states already have laws protecting the right to abortion but are considering further protections.

With Roe in jeopardy, many Democratic-led states are moving to pass laws that protect the right to abortion within their borders. While most of these states are trying to codify Roe in state statute, several are moving to enshrine the right to abortion in their state constitutions.

Other states are trying to create abortion “sanctuaries” inside their borders, working to pass laws that will make it easier for people to travel to their clinics from antiabortion states.

States considering protecting the right to abortion Party control State and party control House Senate Governor Legislation status New Jersey D D D In effect Vermont Read more » Through a constitutional amendment D D R Becomes ballot measure Colorado D D D Passed both chambers Washington D D D Maryland Through law and a constitutional amendment D D R Passed one chamber California D D D Introduced Connecticut Through a constitutional amendment D D D Florida R R R Illinois Through a constitutional amendment D D D Kentucky R R D Maine D D D Michigan Through law and a constitutional amendment R R D Minnesota D R D Missouri R R R New Hampshire Through law and a constitutional amendment R R R Pennsylvania R R D Wisconsin R R D