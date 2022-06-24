Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

It involves my feelings about the law and equity.

Tell The Post: How do you feel about the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling?

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and overturned the fundamental right to an abortion established by Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago.

The decision will inevitably shape American life for years to come. Of the 64 million women and girls of reproductive age in the United States, a majority live in states seeking to ban or restrict access to abortion.

The decision comes even as support for abortion rights is at an all-time high. According to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, about 6 in 10 said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

However, the chorus of voices either celebrating or decrying the outcome made clear that abortion remains a deeply polarizing issue.

We’re asking our readers how they feel in this historic moment and why. Share your response with us, and we may feature it below.

How Post readers responded Washington Post readers are reacting to this historic moment in very different ways, and the reasoning behind those reactions varies, too. For many people, abortion is deeply personal; their feelings around the topic don’t fit neatly into a single box. Here’s a breakdown of the factors affecting their reactions.

The words readers told us

