In Denver, Brits honor Queen Elizabeth with tea, crumpets and lots of tissues

National
DENVER — As thousands of people across London said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, a small group here paid their respects.
The assemblage, known affectionately as the “British Girls,” gathered with tea, crumpets and tissues to watch the Queen be laid to rest.
The event was hosted by Sylvia Lambe, who moved to Denver from London in 2016.
Lambe acknowledged that she had complicated feelings about the Queen.
“My parents are from former colonies that had British rule, whose people were subjugated and who fought for their independence against the British,” she said. “I understand and know the history and the Queen benefited from the colonization.”
But, she added, she has also come to appreciate the monarch’s humanity, especially after she lost her own husband to a heart attack.
The queen is “interwoven into the tapestry of my life, whether I like it or not. Her legacy, as an individual, the fact that when she was 21 she said that whether my life is long or short, ‘I will give my life to my country,’ and she has honored that commitment.”
“That is the kind of thing I want to teach my children,” she added.
For Sandra Shayler, the meetup was a chance to reflect on the significance of the occasion with other Brits.
'I’m here to share something that is historic to us,” said Shayler, who moved to the United States from London in 1999. “The Queen has been part of my life forever, and I’m 60 next week.”
The women honored the queen’s life with Union Jack-covered tea pots, cupcakes and flags galore.
“I wanted to be around other Brits and celebrate her life,” Sian Kirwan said. “I’d love to be back in London obviously, but it’s just fantastic to be around other British women and celebrate her amazing life.”
Nicky Flemming said the gathering was a chance to connect with fellow expats.
“When you’re abroad, you cling on to any support you can get, and we Brits in Denver support each other,” said Flemming, who moved to Denver nine years ago with her husband and three children.
It was an opportunity, too, to reflect on Elizabeth’s legacy.
“The queen is a woman who has always been in our lives,” she said. “She is an amazing, hard-working mother and grandmother. She is iconic. She is our country.”
“The thing I miss most about living in the U.K. is the history,” Flemming said. “I didn’t appreciate it when I was there. My kids went to a school in the U.K. where we celebrated their 450th anniversary ... their school [in Denver] is only 20 years old.”
At the end, the British Girls offered a champagne toast in Elizabeth’s honor.
“The Queen was the strength of our nation,” said Louise Campbell-Blair. She was “strength for me as well. She meant everything. Everything that she stood for, her quality, her royalty, her humility, she was still so humble with it all.”
Credits
Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez. Editing by Amanda Erickson.