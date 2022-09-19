In Denver, Brits honor Queen Elizabeth with tea, crumpets and lots of tissues

But, she added, she has also come to appreciate the monarch’s humanity, especially after she lost her own husband to a heart attack.

The queen is “interwoven into the tapestry of my life, whether I like it or not. Her legacy, as an individual, the fact that when she was 21 she said that whether my life is long or short, ‘I will give my life to my country,’ and she has honored that commitment.”

“That is the kind of thing I want to teach my children,” she added.