Fire erupts in California, with ‘volcano-like’ plumes and a state of emergency

By Diana Leonard | Sep 10, 2022

Plumes of smoke and ash obscured skies across California this week as numerous blazes erupted amid a historic September heat wave.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

A firefighter battles the Mosquito Fire near the Michigan Bluff community in unincorporated Placer County on Sept. 7.

Noah Berger/AP

Cal Fire firefighters march along Michigan Bluff road during the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County on Sept. 7.

Stephen Lam/AP

The Mosquito Fire in Northern California ballooned to about 23,000 acres and made a run Thursday, pushing into Volcanoville and destroying structures but not the entire community, according to Cal Fire.

A large helitanker drops water near a home in Cactus Valley threatened by the Fairview Fire near Sage and Hemet on Sept. 7.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Valle Vista residents watch the Fairview Fire in triple-digit heat, shortly before Riverside County Sheriffs deputies cleared the community under a mandatory evacuation order near Hemet on Sept. 6.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Firefighters move away from a wall of fire during firing operations at the Fairview Fire south of Valle Vista and Hemet on Sept. 6. The blaze was driven by strong temperatures, gusty and erratic local winds, and dense dry fuels.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday declared a state of emergency for counties affected by the Mosquito Fire, and also declared an emergency for the Fairview Fire, which is burning in Southern California.

A Cal Fire firefighter pulls a hose to knock down flames from the Fairview Fire along Bautista Canyon Road south of Valle Vista and Hemet on Sept. 7. The fire had crossed over the canyon in some areas, leading to wider evacuations the day before.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

The Fairview Fire exhibits extreme fire behavior with significant smoke impacts from a burning riparian area along Bautista Canyon Road near Hemet on Sept. 7.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

An Erickson jet air tanker drops fire retardant behind a home threatened by the Fairview Fire in the Cactus Valley area near Hemet on Sept. 7.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

A home at a burned area during the Fairview Fire on Sept. 8 near Hemet.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

The Fairview Fire burns in Riverside County on the evening of Sept. 6.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

