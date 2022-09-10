Fire erupts in California, with ‘volcano-like’ plumes and a state of emergency

National
Plumes of smoke and ash obscured skies across California this week as numerous blazes erupted amid a historic September heat wave.
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
Noah Berger/AP
Stephen Lam/AP
The Mosquito Fire in Northern California ballooned to about 23,000 acres and made a run Thursday, pushing into Volcanoville and destroying structures but not the entire community, according to Cal Fire.
Stephen Lam/AP
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday declared a state of emergency for counties affected by the Mosquito Fire, and also declared an emergency for the Fairview Fire, which is burning in Southern California.
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Stuart Palley for The Washington Post
Photo editing and production by Max Becherer