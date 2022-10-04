National

Photos: Striking before and after photographs over Hurricane Ian’s path

By Derek Hawkins | Oct 4, 2022

Few places experienced Hurricane Ian’s destructive power like Fort Myers Beach, Fla., and the surrounding area.

Nearmap

The tourist hot spot on the Gulf Coast sustained catastrophic damage after Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm last week, unleashing 150 mph winds and a historic storm surge.

Nearmap

The following aerial photographs, provided by the location intelligence company Nearmap, offer a view of what areas looked like before and immediately after Hurricane Ian.

Nearmap

Fort Meyers.

Nearmap

Nearmap

Fort Meyers.

Nearmap

Nearmap

The photographs capture just a small portion of the overall damage, the full extent of which will take months to document.

But they showcase what some of the hardest-hit communities in its path have lost — and how much they have to rebuild.

Nearmap

Fort Meyers.

Nearmap

Nearmap

Entire blocks were wiped out, homes flattened to their foundations, businesses inundated. Even structures that withstood the storm were flooded up to their second floors and stripped of their roofs.

Nearmap

Fort Meyers.

Nearmap

Nearmap

Fort Meyers.

Nearmap

Nearmap

Fort Meyers.

Nearmap

Nearmap

Rising waters destroyed sections of causeway and dumped sand across residential streets, rendering some impassable.

Boats and cars drifted away in the current. Yards and beaches were littered with sheet metal, wood beams and other debris.

Nearmap

Sanibel Island.

Nearmap

Nearmap

Sanibel Island.

Nearmap

Nearmap

Part of what made Ian so devastating was its size and relatively slow movement.

Nearmap

In 2004, Hurricane Charley landed as a Category 4 storm in almost the exact same spot, with similar maximum wind speeds. But the damage was less extensive.

Nearmap

Ian was much larger and lingered much longer, dropping more rain and producing a bigger storm surge.

Nearmap

Fort Meyers Beach.

Nearmap

Nearmap

“With Ian, you have a much larger impact area,” said Susan Cutter, an expert on hurricane recovery from the University of South Carolina.

“If a storm that size is sitting over you for hours at a time, there’s not much that’s going to be able to stand up to it.”

Nearmap

Fort Meyers.

Nearmap

Nearmap

“We’re just beginning to see the scale of that destruction,” President Biden said last week. “It’s likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history.”

Nearmap

More from the Post

After Ian, working-class Pine Island braces for extended misery

See Hurricane Ian’s damage across Florida in photos, videos and maps

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing and production by Kainaz Amaria. Photo editing by Stephen Cook.