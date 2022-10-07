ICE tactical teams target suspected gang members during Virginia raids

National
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactical teams raided several homes in the Alexandria, Va., area this week in an operation targeting suspected members of the El Salvador-based street gang MS-13.
The pre-dawn raids, which the agency calls “targeted enforcement operations,” were carried out at a time when the Biden administration faces sharp criticism for its immigration and border-control policies.
Tom Brenner for The Washington Post
After taking office, President Biden declared a temporary “pause” on street-level ICE operations in U.S. communities, breaking with the Trump administration’s more aggressive approach. Arrests by ICE agents dropped to their lowest levels in decades under Biden’s policies.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued new priorities for ICE agents last year directing them to focus on immigrants who pose a national security or public safety threat, as well as recent border crossers.
Several Republican-led states that objected to the narrower guidelines sued Biden in federal court and won. Mayorkas’s priority system was halted, once more giving ICE agents wider latitude to make street-level arrests.
The most recent ICE statistics show enforcement activity has increased in recent months, though street-level arrests and deportations remain well below the levels recorded during the Trump and Obama administrations.
The Biden administration says it continues to prioritize unlawfully present immigrants with criminal records, including known and suspected gang members.
The raids in Northern Virginia this week targeted alleged members and associates of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13 gang, according to ICE officials, including several fugitives from El Salvador wanted by Interpol.
The ICE agents arrested six people who the agency said had known or suspected gang ties during their raids early Tuesday. Several had been previously deported from the United States. Two of the suspects had prior convictions or outstanding warrants for driving under the influence.
One of the suspects entered the United States as an unaccompanied minor in 2016 and was transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to ICE. He was arrested in 2019 and identified as a suspected MS-13 member, then released on a bond, the agency said.
ICE officials did not provide the names of the suspects taken into custody, making it impossible to independently verify the agency’s claims about their criminal backgrounds and alleged gang ties. All six of the individuals will face deportation to El Salvador.
Tom Brenner/For the Washington Post
