How D.C. region’s housing market fared in 2021 by zip code

A scarcity of homes combined with increasing wealth has been fueling housing prices in the Washington region for the past couple years. In 2021, every jurisdiction – the District, Maryland and Virginia – saw prices move significantly higher. Home sales picked up a bit but remained constrained by low inventory.

Using data from Black Knight, a mortgage and real estate technology and data provider, we mapped sales of single-family houses in the region’s 326 Zip codes. Condo sales were separated out of the data because they tend to drag down median sale price. Zip codes with less than 10 single-family house sales also were not included.

Below, explore three housing indicators – price, sales and change in price – for each Zip code.

Median sales price Median price change Sales volume change

Median sales price 2021

Median price is not the same as average price. When looking at all the homes sold in a Zip code, the median price represents the midpoint — meaning that half the homes sold for above the price and half sold below it.

Although prices can and do vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, knowing a Zip code’s median price gives you some sense of what homes cost in that area.

<600k 900k >1.2M Fewer than 10 single-family house sales or data unavailable

Change in median price 2020-2021

The change in median price in a Zip code from 2020 to 2021 is shown. Although prices can and do vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, knowing the change in median price indicates whether prices are rising or falling in that Zip code.

For areas that saw a significant decrease in median sale price, inventory could have played a role. The few houses that were sold may have not been representative of the area as a whole.

<-10% 0% +10% >+20% Fewer than 10 single-family house sales or data unavailable

Change in sales volume 2020-2021

The number of sales in a particular Zip code can be deceiving. Because of their density, some Zip codes will have a greater number of sales than others.

But by looking at the percentage change in sales from one year to the next, it gives an indication of how active or sluggish the housing market is in that particular area.

<-25% 0% +25% >+50% Fewer than 10 single-family house sales or data unavailable

