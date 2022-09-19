National

The scene after Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico

By Kainaz Amaria and María Paúl | Sep 19, 2022

Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico on Sunday, cutting power to the entire island, while bringing destructive winds and life-threatening flash flooding.

Stephanie Rojas/AP

The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico at 3:20 p.m. local time, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Stephanie Rojas/AP

The center warned that both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic should expect “catastrophic flooding” from the slow-moving storm.

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Sept. 18 | San Juan

The effects of Hurricane Fiona during its passage.

Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 18 | Yauco

A car sits in flood waters after Fiona affected the area.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

Sept. 18 | Villa Blanca

A flooded road is seen during the passage of Fiona.

JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s governor, Pedro Pierluisi, confirmed in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that power was out on the entire island, impacting all 3.2 million people.

JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Fiona’s strength was enough to trigger memories of the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Maria in 2017, which severely weakened Puerto Rico’s already outdated energy infrastructure.

JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Sept. 18 | Cayey

A man walks on a road.

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Since then, habitual outages, which can often extend into weeks, have become the norm.

Stephanie Rojas/AP

In Utuado, a bridge that was constructed soon after Hurricane Maria was swept away.

Stephanie Rojas/AP

This browser does not support the video element.

Storyful

Sept. 18 | Villa Blanca

A flooded road is seen during the passage of Fiona.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 18 | Cayey

People clean debris from a road after a mudslide caused by Fiona.Photo/Stephanie Rojas)

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Sept. 18 | Yauco

People clear a road from a fallen tree.

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

“We just know this is going to happen,” said Mariana Ferré, a 23-year-old medical student from San Juan. “This isn’t a one-time occurrence. It’s every year.”

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

A Sept. 18 | Cayey

worker cuts an electricity pole that was downed by Fiona as it blocks a road.

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi hinted as much during a Sunday news conference, when he said that the grid’s failure during the storm “shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.”

Stephanie Rojas/AP

“That’s how sad it is,” Ferré said of Pierluisi’s remarks. “It’s so normalized and it shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be normal for people to lose power all the time. People literally depend on electricity to live.”

Stephanie Rojas/AP

Sept. 18 | Yauco

A gas station sign damaged by Fiona lies on the ground.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

“It breaks my heart to see Puerto Rico’s people suffer all the time,” Ferré said. “Because it’s people with so much desire to make things better. Puerto Ricans have so much resilience, and we keep going obstacle after obstacle — but at some point that’s going to end.”

RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

Sept. 18 | Vega Baja

Firefighters work to remove a fallen tree from the road.

Fire Department Bureau of Puerto/AFP/Getty Images

Fire Department Bureau of Puerto/AFP/Getty Images

“La gente no puede mas,” she added. People can’t take it anymore.

Fire Department Bureau of Puerto/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Editing and Production by Kainaz Amaria. Photo editing by Troy Witcher.