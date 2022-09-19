The scene after Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico

National
Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico on Sunday, cutting power to the entire island, while bringing destructive winds and life-threatening flash flooding.
The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico at 3:20 p.m. local time, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The center warned that both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic should expect “catastrophic flooding” from the slow-moving storm.
Puerto Rico’s governor, Pedro Pierluisi, confirmed in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that power was out on the entire island, impacting all 3.2 million people.
Fiona’s strength was enough to trigger memories of the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Maria in 2017, which severely weakened Puerto Rico’s already outdated energy infrastructure.
Since then, habitual outages, which can often extend into weeks, have become the norm.
In Utuado, a bridge that was constructed soon after Hurricane Maria was swept away.
“We just know this is going to happen,” said Mariana Ferré, a 23-year-old medical student from San Juan. “This isn’t a one-time occurrence. It’s every year.”
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi hinted as much during a Sunday news conference, when he said that the grid’s failure during the storm “shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.”
“That’s how sad it is,” Ferré said of Pierluisi’s remarks. “It’s so normalized and it shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be normal for people to lose power all the time. People literally depend on electricity to live.”
“It breaks my heart to see Puerto Rico’s people suffer all the time,” Ferré said. “Because it’s people with so much desire to make things better. Puerto Ricans have so much resilience, and we keep going obstacle after obstacle — but at some point that’s going to end.”
“La gente no puede mas,” she added. People can’t take it anymore.
