Why do Americans own AR-15s?

American Icon A series examining the AR-15, a weapon with a singular hold on a divided nation About the terminology ChevronUp Colt acquired the AR-15 patent and trademark from Armalite in 1959. The patent expired, leaving many companies to produce their own weapons, commonly called AR-style rifles. While Colt still holds the trademark, “AR-15” has become a ubiquitous term for a popular style of gas-operated, magazine-fed semiautomatic rifles. For this reason, we refer to the rifle broadly as the AR-15 in this series.

The AR-15 is the best-selling rifle in the United States, industry figures indicate. Almost every major gunmaker now produces its own version of the weapon, which dominates gun dealers’ walls and websites.

Critics claim that the military-style gun has no legitimate civilian use — yet about 1 in 20 Americans own one. So who chooses to buy an AR-15, and why?

The Washington Post and Ipsos asked nearly 400 AR-15 owners to explain their reasons for having the weapon, what they use it for and how often they fire it.

The survey found that AR-15 owners come from red, blue and purple states. Compared with Americans as a whole, AR-15 owners are significantly more likely to be White, male and between the ages 40 and 65. They’re also more likely to have higher incomes, to have served in the military and to be Republican. And AR-15 owners are more likely to live in states former president Donald Trump won in 2020 than adults overall.

Self-defense was the most popular reason for owning an AR-15. Other popular answers included recreation, target shooting and hunting, while some pointed to owning an AR-15 as their Second Amendment right.

Why people own AR-15-style rifles Q: In a few words, what are the main reasons you own an AR-15-style rifle? (Open-ended responses coded into categories.) Self-defense/ Protect home/self/family 33% Target shooting/ Take to range/ Competition 15% Fun/ Recreation/ Sport 15% Hunting 12% Second Amendment/ It's my right/ Because I can 12% Used in military/ Use as police officer/ For work 4% Like the way it looks/ Like it/ Because I want to 9% Easy to use/Simple/ Accurate 6% Customizable platform/ Versatile 4% Other reason 5% In case of chaos/ Government tyranny 3% Collection/ Collector 2% Was a gift/ Inherited it 2% No answer 2% 2% Total does not equal 100 because up to two answers were accepted. Angers liberals/ People want to ban them/ They make other people afraid Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an error margin of +/- 5.5 percentage points.

The Post-Ipsos poll is one of the most detailed nationally representative surveys to date focused on the opinions of AR-15 owners.

The gun industry estimates there are about 20 million AR-15s in circulation. There is no way to independently confirm that number, but polling can estimate how many Americans own them.

Demographics of AR-15 owners Gender Male Female AR-15 owners 81% 19% Other gun owners 60 40 U.S. adults overall 49 51 Geography Rural Suburban Urban AR-15 owners 28% 48% 24% Other gun owners 27 44 30 U.S. adults overall 17 48 35 Location South West Midwest Northeast AR-15 owners 47% 23% 20% 10% Other gun owners 44 21 23 12 U.S. adults overall 38 24 21 17 Race White Hispanic Black Other AR-15 owners 74% 11% 9% 5% Other gun owners 75 9 10 7 U.S. adults overall 62 17 12 9 Income Under $50K $50K-$99K $100K+ AR-15 owners 15% 29% 56% Other gun owners 27 34 39 U.S. adults overall 29 29 43 Age Age 18-39 Age 40-64 Age 65+ AR-15 owners 28% 56% 15% Other gun owners 25 49 26 U.S. adults overall 37 41 22 Education No college degree College degree AR-15 owners 67% 33% Other gun owners 72 28 U.S. adults overall 65 35 Political party Republican Democratic Independent Other/None AR-15 owners 41% 10% 46% Other gun owners 36 21 40 U.S. adults overall 27 27 39 7 Military service Served in military Did not serve in military AR-15 owners 28% 72% Other gun owners 18 82 U.S. adults overall 8 92 Note: Totals may not equal 100 because of rounding. Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 2,104 gun owners including 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an overall error margin of +/- 2.5 percentage points and 5.5 points among AR-15 owners. Most U.S. adult demographics based on Census Bureau's 2022 Annual Social and Economic Supplement; Urban/Suburban/Rural from Ipsos KnowledgePanel estimate; party identification from November 2022 Washington Post-ABC News poll.

National surveys by Ipsos in 2022 found that 31 percent of adults own guns. The Post-Ipsos survey of AR-15 owners estimates that 20 percent of gun owners own an AR-15-style rifle. Taken together, the polls find that 6 percent of Americans own an AR-15, about 1 in 20.

The data suggests that with a U.S. population of 260.8 million adults, about 16 million Americans own an AR-15.

AR-15 owners explain why they have the weapon Videos by Jon Gerberg

Is each of the following a reason why you own an AR-15? Major reason Minor reason Not a reason Protect self, family and property 65 % 26 % 8 % It is fun to shoot 63 27 10 Target shooting 60 30 10 In case law and order breaks down 42 32 26 It is important to who I am as an American 36 24 40 Ease of customizing or modifying the rifle 25 30 45 Potential for new laws restricting AR-15 sales 22 28 49 Hunting 18 30 52 Note: “No opinion” indicated in gray. Totals may not equal 100 because of rounding. Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an error margin of +/- 5.5 percentage points.

“To ensure I would not be outgunned if I had to defend my family and property with the rate that society is going.” A 52-year-old man

AR-15 owners are not firing their weapons frequently Q: How often do you fire your AR-15(s)? Less than once a year 22 % Once or twice a year 16 A few times a year 42 About once a month 10 More than once a month 10 Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an error margin of +/- 5.5 percentage points.

“I own it to protect my family members.” A 52-year-old woman

Military training and AR-15 usage Q: In military training or combat, did you ever fire an M4 or M16? 28% served in the military Fired M4 or M16 25 % Did not fire M4 or M16 3 Never served in military 72 Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an error margin of +/- 5.5 percentage points.

