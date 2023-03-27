American Icon 
Why do Americans own AR-15s?

The Washington Post and Ipsos asked nearly 400 AR-15 owners why they own the rifle

By
, 
and 
 
A series examining the AR-15, a weapon with a singular hold on a divided nation

About the terminology  

Colt acquired the AR-15 patent and trademark from Armalite in 1959. The patent expired, leaving many companies to produce their own weapons, commonly called AR-style rifles. While Colt still holds the trademark, “AR-15” has become a ubiquitous term for a popular style of gas-operated, magazine-fed semiautomatic rifles. For this reason, we refer to the rifle broadly as the AR-15 in this series.

The AR-15 is the best-selling rifle in the United States, industry figures indicate. Almost every major gunmaker now produces its own version of the weapon, which dominates gun dealers’ walls and websites.

Critics claim that the military-style gun has no legitimate civilian use — yet about 1 in 20 Americans own one. So who chooses to buy an AR-15, and why?

The Washington Post and Ipsos asked nearly 400 AR-15 owners to explain their reasons for having the weapon, what they use it for and how often they fire it.

The survey found that AR-15 owners come from red, blue and purple states. Compared with Americans as a whole, AR-15 owners are significantly more likely to be White, male and between the ages 40 and 65. They’re also more likely to have higher incomes, to have served in the military and to be Republican. And AR-15 owners are more likely to live in states former president Donald Trump won in 2020 than adults overall.

Self-defense was the most popular reason for owning an AR-15. Other popular answers included recreation, target shooting and hunting, while some pointed to owning an AR-15 as their Second Amendment right.

Why people own

AR-15-style rifles

Q: In a few words, what are the main reasons you own an AR-15-style rifle? (Open-ended responses coded into categories.)

Self-defense/

Protect home/self/family

33%

Target shooting/

Take to range/

Competition

15%

Fun/

Recreation/

Sport

15%

Hunting

12%

Second Amendment/

It's my right/

Because I can

12%

Used in military/

Use as police

officer/

For work

4%

Like the way it looks/

Like it/

Because I want to

9%

Easy to use/Simple/

Accurate

6%

Customizable

platform/

Versatile

4%

Other reason

5%

In case of chaos/

Government tyranny

3%

Collection/

Collector

2%

Was a gift/

Inherited it

2%

No answer

2%

2%

Total does not equal 100 because up to two answers were accepted.

Angers liberals/

People want to ban them/

They make other people afraid

Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an error margin of +/- 5.5 percentage points.

The Post-Ipsos poll is one of the most detailed nationally representative surveys to date focused on the opinions of AR-15 owners.

The gun industry estimates there are about 20 million AR-15s in circulation. There is no way to independently confirm that number, but polling can estimate how many Americans own them.

Demographics of AR-15 owners

Gender
Male
Female
AR-15 owners
81%
19%
Other gun owners
60
40
U.S. adults overall
49
51
Geography
Rural
Suburban
Urban
AR-15 owners
28%
48%
24%
Other gun owners
27
44
30
U.S. adults overall
17
48
35
Location
South
West
Midwest
Northeast
AR-15 owners
47%
23%
20%
10%
Other gun owners
44
21
23
12
U.S. adults overall
38
24
21
17
Race
White
Hispanic
Black
Other
AR-15 owners
74%
11%
9%
5%
Other gun owners
75
9
10
7
U.S. adults overall
62
17
12
9
Income
Under $50K
$50K-$99K
$100K+
AR-15 owners
15%
29%
56%
Other gun owners
27
34
39
U.S. adults overall
29
29
43
Age
Age 18-39
Age 40-64
Age 65+
AR-15 owners
28%
56%
15%
Other gun owners
25
49
26
U.S. adults overall
37
41
22
Education
No college degree
College degree
AR-15 owners
67%
33%
Other gun owners
72
28
U.S. adults overall
65
35
Political party
Republican
Democratic
Independent
Other/None
AR-15 owners
41%
10%
46%
Other gun owners
36
21
40
U.S. adults overall
27
27
39
7
Military service
Served in military
Did not serve in military
AR-15 owners
28%
72%
Other gun owners
18
82
U.S. adults overall
8
92
Note: Totals may not equal 100 because of rounding.
Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 2,104 gun owners including 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an overall error margin of +/- 2.5 percentage points and 5.5 points among AR-15 owners. Most U.S. adult demographics based on Census Bureau's 2022 Annual Social and Economic Supplement; Urban/Suburban/Rural from Ipsos KnowledgePanel estimate; party identification from November 2022 Washington Post-ABC News poll.

National surveys by Ipsos in 2022 found that 31 percent of adults own guns. The Post-Ipsos survey of AR-15 owners estimates that 20 percent of gun owners own an AR-15-style rifle. Taken together, the polls find that 6 percent of Americans own an AR-15, about 1 in 20.

The data suggests that with a U.S. population of 260.8 million adults, about 16 million Americans own an AR-15.

AR-15 owners explain why they have the weapon

Videos by Jon Gerberg

Is each of the following a reason why you own an AR-15?

Major reason
Minor reason
Not a reason
Protect self, family and property
65%
26%
8%
It is fun to shoot
63
27
10
Target shooting
60
30
10
In case law and order breaks down
42
32
26
It is important to who I am as an American
36
24
40
Ease of customizing or modifying the rifle
25
30
45
Potential for new laws restricting AR-15 sales
22
28
49
Hunting
18
30
52
Note: “No opinion” indicated in gray. Totals may not equal 100 because of rounding.
Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an error margin of +/- 5.5 percentage points.

AR-15 owners are not firing their weapons frequently

Q: How often do you fire your AR-15(s)?
Less than once a year
22%
Once or twice a year
16
A few times a year
42
About once a month
10
More than once a month
10
Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an error margin of +/- 5.5 percentage points.

Military training and AR-15 usage

Q: In military training or combat, did you ever fire an M4 or M16?
28% served in the military
Fired M4 or M16
25%
Did not fire M4 or M16
3
Never served in military
72
Source: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, Washington Post-Ipsos poll of 399 AR-15-style rifle owners with an error margin of +/- 5.5 percentage points.
About this story

This Washington Post-Ipsos poll was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2022, among 2,104 gun owners, including 399 AR-15-style rifle owners. The sample was drawn through the Ipsos KnowledgePanel, an ongoing panel recruited through random sampling of U.S. households. Results among AR-15 owners have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.5 percentage points. The estimate that 31 percent of U.S. adults own any gun is from an Ipsos KnowledgePanel survey of more than 31,000 adults in November and December 2022.

Reporting by Emily Guskin. Videos by Jon Gerberg. Graphics and design by Aadit Tambe. Motion graphics by Osman Malik.

Illustration by Anna Lefkowitz; iStock. Design and development by Anna Lefkowitz, Aadit Tambe and Rekha Tenjarla. Design editing by Madison Walls. Video editing by Angela M. Hill. Graphics editing by Chiqui Esteban.

Editing by Scott Clement, Peter Wallsten and Wendy Galietta. Additional editing by Jordan Melendrez, Kim Chapman and Tom Justice.

Additional support from Sarah Murray, Courtney Beesch, Angel Mendoza, Kyley Schultz, Brandon Carter, Ashleigh Wilson, Jai-Leen James and Bryan Flaherty.