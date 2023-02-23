How the U.S. improvised a plan to deal with a Chinese balloon

Pentagon military planners constantly plan and war game to anticipate various forms of enemy incursions or attacks on U.S. airspace. Even so, the arrival last month of a Chinese high-altitude balloon called for a measure of creativity, putting weapons to an unfamiliar test.

Not the adversary they expected

On Jan. 28, a new and unexpected threat floated into U.S. airspace over the Aleutian Islands, near mainland Alaska: a very-high altitude balloon. U.S. military planners assessed this was a Chinese surveillance balloon and were forced to improvise a response.