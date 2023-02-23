How the U.S. improvised a plan to deal with a Chinese balloon
Pentagon military planners constantly plan and war game to anticipate various forms of enemy incursions or attacks on U.S. airspace. Even so, the arrival last month of a Chinese high-altitude balloon called for a measure of creativity, putting weapons to an unfamiliar test.
Not the adversary they expected
On Jan. 28, a new and unexpected threat floated into U.S. airspace over the Aleutian Islands, near mainland Alaska: a very-high altitude balloon. U.S. military planners assessed this was a Chinese surveillance balloon and were forced to improvise a response.
One challenge was the balloon was flying at about 60,000 feet, an altitude that everyday aircraft — including some of the U.S. fighter inventory — could not reach. These very high altitudes typically are the domain of very specialized aircraft such as the U-2 spy plane, which the Pentagon used to scout and photograph the balloon as they assessed their options.
Surging jet stream
Wind patterns during the approximate period of the balloon’s journey show strong wind currents surging across the Pacific Ocean, supporting the narrative advanced by the Chinese — and accepted by some U.S. analysts — that their balloon was pulled off its intended course.
The Pentagon did have an answer
The F-22 Raptor, first fielded in the late 1990s, is the U.S. military’s premier air-to-air fighter, and capable of reaching altitudes of at least 65,000 feet, according to its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin. And among the Raptor’s munitions was just the weapon the Pentagon needed for this highly unusual attack.
The AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missile, built by Raytheon, is a modernized version of a workhorse that dates back to the 1950s. Nimble and smart, the heat-seeking missile uses infrared sensors and searches for contrasts in the sky to hunt for targets — a low-powered stratospheric balloon, for instance.
The right tools
A Raptor fighter could bring the Sidewinder missile to an altitude where it could reach the balloon. The Sidewinder’s hypersensitive detectors would be able to target the balloon, which — compared with enemy aircraft and other customary targets — emits little heat.
But there was a wrong way …
Military planners realized, however, that simply shooting a missile through the balloon was not going to get the job done. If the balloon’s envelope were merely punctured, there was the possibility it would remain airworthy, still holding enough helium gas to stay aloft.
… and a right way
To bring down the Chinese balloon, the missile’s warhead would need to detonate on contact with the balloon, tearing its canopy sufficiently to release the helium in a way that bullet holes could not. The Sidewinder’s annular-blast warhead — essentially a shaped charge, spraying fragments in a directed burst — would need to strike with surgical precision.
As a final consideration, the Pentagon did not want to bring the balloon down over land, due to concerns about both falling debris and the missile not detonating on target.
On Feb. 4, once the balloon drifted off the South Carolina coast over relatively shallow water, two F-22s from southeastern Virginia and two F-15s from Massachusetts zeroed in, with a single missile from a Raptor bringing the balloon down. Had more Sidewinders been needed, the other F-22 and the F-15s also were capable of reaching sufficient altitudes to strike.
The balloon’s wreckage landed in less than 50 feet of water off the coast. U.S. Navy personnel concluded the search for debris on Feb. 16, U.S. authorities said, with pieces transferred to an FBI laboratory at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va.
Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.