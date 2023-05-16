National

In photos: The scene in New Mexico after a gunman killed at least three people

By Washington Post Staff | May 16, 2023

An 18-year-old gunman who killed at least three people and injured several more on Monday in northern New Mexico fired from at least three weapons, including an AR-style rifle, police said.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Police arrived to a “chaotic scene” where the suspect was “actively firing upon individuals” before officers killed him, Farmington police said at a news conference.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Speaking in a later video update, Police Chief Steve Hebbe said authorities are still trying to piece together a motive but it appeared the attack was random, with the shooter firing seemingly indiscriminately at people, houses and cars across a quarter-mile distance.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

May 15 | Farmington

Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting. Authorities said an 18-year-old opened fire in the northwestern New Mexico community, killing three people and injuring others, before law enforcement fatally shot the suspect.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

May 15 | Farmington

A San Juan County sheriff's deputy cordons off a road following the deadly shooting. Two officers were shot during the incident. A New Mexico State Police officer was in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center, and a Farmington officer was treated and released.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

May 15 | Farmington

A police officer blocks traffic on a road following the shooting.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

May 15 | Farmington

Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene.

Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal/AP

Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal/AP

May 15 | Farmington

Farmington Police Officer J. Gordon talks with resident Geremy Gerber as authorities investigate the shooting on North Dustin Avenue. Gerber's truck was hit during the shooting.

Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal/AP

Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal/AP

May 15 | Farmington

Pastor Matt Mizell, center, leads a prayer vigil as Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, right, and dozens of community members gather following the deadly shooting.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

May 15 | Farmington

A community member holds a candle during a prayer vigil at Hills Church.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

May 15 | Farmington

Community members hold candles during a prayer vigil at Hills Church.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

May 15 | Farmington

Community members sing during a prayer vigil at Hills Church.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Anumita Kaur and Paulina Villegas