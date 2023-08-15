National

In Photos: Relief and recovery efforts after deadly Hawaii wildfires

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 15, 2023

The blaze last Tuesday and Wednesday torched nearly 3,000 structures, officials said, and razed entire neighborhoods. It drove out residents who can trace their family history here back generations, and it immediately exacerbated an already dire housing crisis in one of America’s most expensive places.

Now, families are filing into shelters, jamming into homes, sleeping five to a room and camping in front yards. In between filling up their cars with donated food and diapers, they’re doing some painful math, contemplating whether to drain their savings to stay in the only home they’ve ever known.

Aug. 14 | Maalaea

Members of the Hikianalia canoe club off load a boat with supplies at the Maalaea Harbor before heading into the burn area.

Aug. 14 | Maalaea

Members of the Hikianalia canoe club form a circle after off loading a boat with supplies at the Maalaea Harbor.

Aug. 14 | Napili-Honokowai

People line up for food donations at a distribution center for those affected by the Maui fires at Honokawai Beach Park.

Aug. 14 | Napili-Honokowai

People gather at a distribution center at Honokawai Beach Park.

Aug. 14 | Kahana

Kanamu Balinbin wipes a tear as he is interviewed at a distribution center that he was helping to run at Pohaku Park.

Aug. 13 | Maui

Volunteers load supplies onto a boat for West Maui at the Kihei boat landing.

Aug. 13 | Kihei

Volunteers load water onto a boat to be transported to West Maui from the Kihei boat landing.

Aug. 13 | Lahaina

Keeaumoku Kapu hugs a community member at Lahaina Gateway Center.

Aug. 13 | Wailuku

Noelle, a displaced Lahaina inhabitant who lost her house in the Lahaina fire, reacts during a memorial service at the Maui Coffee Attic hosting their church "Grace Baptist Church" Sunday service as it was destroyed in the fire.

Aug. 13 | Honokowai

Andres Garcia, left center, holds hands with Oprah Winfrey, center, and Luce Vargas, right, at a distribution and aid site at Honokowai Beach Park.

Aug. 12 | Lahaina

A member of a search-and-rescue team walks with her cadaver dog near Front Street.

Aug. 12 | Lahaina

Community members of Hawaii Homes Leialii gather for a neighborhood dinner.

Aug. 12 | Lahaina

Community members at Hawaii Homes Leialii organize goods on shelves.

Aug. 12 | Lahaina

Community members at Hawaii Homes Leialii organize water bottles.

Aug. 12 | Lahaina

Supplies such as pillows, blankets and foods for stranded tourists pile up in front of the TSA line.

Aug. 12 | Honolulu

Hawaii stevedores and other volunteers prepare donations for the victims of the Maui wildfires at Pier 1, where they will ship them to Maui next week.

Aug. 12 | Napili

Paul Romero and Kasidee Rose hand out gasoline in the restricted fire zone area in a parking lot.

Aug. 11 | Lahaina

Cars line up on Honoapiilani Highway to Papalaua Street to get free gas providing by Maui Oil Company.

Aug. 11 | Kahana

Local residents of Kahana gather to help unload boats from neighbor islands and distribute to families in need.

Aug. 11 | Kahana

People get propane tanks and other supplies brought in by boats.

Aug. 11 | Lahaina

Search and rescue crews walk through a neighborhood.

Aug. 11 | Kihei

Cora Hyland helps setup tents outside the home of Paul Romero for people displaced by the wildfires.

Aug. 10 | Kahului

Volunteers stack canned goods at War Memorial Stadium.

Aug. 10 | Lahaina

Search and Rescue Soldiers and Airmen attached to Hawaii National Guard CERF-P unit assist Maui County and State officials in search and recovery efforts. (Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Reis Thebault and Emily Wax-Thibodeaux