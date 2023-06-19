Photos: Juneteenth celebrations across the U.S.

National
Americans recognized the Juneteenth holiday weekend by gathering for celebrations from dance parties to parades in communities across the country. President Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Tex., stating all enslaved people in the state were free according to federal law.
