Photos: Juneteenth celebrations across the U.S.

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 19, 2023

Americans recognized the Juneteenth holiday weekend by gathering for celebrations from dance parties to parades in communities across the country. President Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Tex., stating all enslaved people in the state were free according to federal law.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

NEW YORK | People participate in a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene park on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

NEW YORK | A woman poses at the celebration in Fort Greene park on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

NEW YORK | The crowd gathers in Fort Greene park on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

NEW YORK | People participate in a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene park on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

NEW YORK | People pose for a portrait while attending a Juneteenth celebration in Brooklyn.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Imani Baucom takes part in a dance-based exercise class in Franklin Square on Monday.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Javon Jackson, center, leads a dance-based exercise class in Franklin Square while joined onstage with D.J. Shelton, 8, left, Xai Shelton, right center, and Moriah Chinn, 8, as part of the FITDC’s Juneteenth Health and Wellness Fair on Monday.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Markisa “Kis” Blount, left, helps leads the dance exercise class in Franklin Square.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

TEXAS | Zenith Washington, 11, and her brother Lennox, 7, sit for a photo next to pit bull dogs Mephistopheles, Maximilian, Medusa and Maleficent and their owner Casius Caligula during Juneteenth festivities at Discovery Green in Houston on Sunday.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

TEXAS | Asjia McDonald shops for jewelry during Juneteenth festivities at Discovery Green in Houston on Sunday.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Line dancers perform during a neighborhood Juneteenth festival on Saturday.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. | An attendee paints a Juneteenth-themed poster on Saturday.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Terrell Lomax-Russell paints flowers on the face of Laurei Nelson-Queen, 10, during a Juneteenth festival on Saturday.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Conteh plays checkers during a Juneteenth festival on Saturday.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

TEXAS | Artemis Mosley, 2, takes cover from hot weather under an umbrella during the Juneteenth Parade in Galveston on Saturday.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

TEXAS | Juneteenth Ambassador Madison Swain tosses candy toward children during the Juneteenth Parade in Galveston on Saturday.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

TEXAS | A child rides in the bed of a pickup truck flying a Pan-African version of a U.S. flag at the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade on Saturday.

The Galveston County Daily News via AP

TEXAS | Chrisyah Riddeaux, center, marches along with her fellow cheerleaders in the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade on Saturday.

The Galveston County Daily News via AP

NEW YORK | People attend the Queer Juneteenth Block Party on Sunday.

Jeenah Moon/AP

NEW YORK | Maya Smith, left, blows bubbles during the Queer Juneteenth Block Party on Sunday.

Jeenah Moon/AP

NEW YORK | People play a game of Uno during a Queer Juneteenth Block Party on Sunday.

Jeenah Moon/AP

NEW YORK | People dance during a Queer Juneteenth Block Party on Sunday.

Jeenah Moon/AP

Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez