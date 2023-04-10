In Photos: At least 5 dead in shooting at Louisville bank building

National
Five people are dead and a shooter “neutralized” in downtown Louisville, police said Monday morning.
A police officer has been injured, according to a lieutenant colonel from the Louisville Metro Police Department. There is no active danger, authorities said.
