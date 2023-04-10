National

In Photos: At least 5 dead in shooting at Louisville bank building

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 10, 2023

Five people are dead and a shooter “neutralized” in downtown Louisville, police said Monday morning.

Michael Clevenger/Usa Today Network/via REUTERS

A police officer has been injured, according to a lieutenant colonel from the Louisville Metro Police Department. There is no active danger, authorities said.

Michael Clevenger/Usa Today Network/via REUTERS

April 10

Louisville Metro Police deploy for an active police situation that includes mass casualties near Slugger Field.

Michael Clevenge/Usa Today Network/Reuters

Michael Clevenge/Usa Today Network/Reuters

April 10

Police presence near the scene of a shooting.

Reid Cornell/AP

Reid Cornell/AP

April 10

People embrace.

Reuters TV

Reuters TV

April 10

Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank.

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

April 10

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks with police deploying at the scene.

Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network/REUTERS

Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network/REUTERS

April 10

A police officer stands near the Old National Bank building.

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Law enforcement officers respond to the active shooter near the Old National Bank building.

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

April 10

Police deploy at the scene of the mass shooting near Slugger Field baseball stadium.

Michael Clevenger/Usa Today Network/Reuters

Michael Clevenger/Usa Today Network/Reuters

April 10

Law enforcement officers respond to the shooting.

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

More from the Post

Live updates: Four killed in Louisville shooting, police say

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Brittany Shammas