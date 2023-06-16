In photos: At least 3 dead after destructive tornado rips through Texas town

National
A deadly tornado ripped through the town of Perryton in the northeast panhandle of Texas early Thursday evening, killing at least three people, according to local media reports, and sending as many as 100 people to the hospital amid a siege of storms rolling through Southern states.
David Erickson/AP
Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher reported that one of the victims was killed in a mobile home park that took a “direct hit” from a tornado, according to ABC’s Amarillo affiliate. He added that almost 30 trailers had been destroyed as of 7 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.
David Erickson/AP
David Erickson/AP
David Erickson/AP
David Erickson/AP
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/AP
David Erickson/AP
REUTERS
Sabrina Devers Via Tmx/via REUTERS
Reuters
Reuters
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/AP
David Erickson/AP
David Erickson/AP
More from The Post
Tornado rips through Texas city, killing 3 and injuring dozens
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Jason Samenow and Grace Moon