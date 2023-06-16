National

In photos: At least 3 dead after destructive tornado rips through Texas town

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 16, 2023

A deadly tornado ripped through the town of Perryton in the northeast panhandle of Texas early Thursday evening, killing at least three people, according to local media reports, and sending as many as 100 people to the hospital amid a siege of storms rolling through Southern states.

David Erickson/AP

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher reported that one of the victims was killed in a mobile home park that took a “direct hit” from a tornado, according to ABC’s Amarillo affiliate. He added that almost 30 trailers had been destroyed as of 7 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.

David Erickson/AP

June 15 | Perryton

Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton.

David Erickson/AP

David Erickson/AP

June 15 | Perryton

Damaged pickup trucks sit among debris after a tornado passed through a residential area.

David Erickson/AP

David Erickson/AP

June 15 | Perryton

Debris covers a residential area.

David Erickson/AP

David Erickson/AP

June 15 | Perryton

Buildings and a vehicle bear damage.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/AP

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/AP

June 15 | Perryton

Damaged stores in downtown Perryton.

David Erickson/AP

David Erickson/AP

June 15 | Perryton

A tank truck gets partially submerge in water.

REUTERS

REUTERS

June 15 | Perryton

Vehicles get stuck due to a blockade caused by a tornado.

Sabrina Devers Via Tmx/via REUTERS

Sabrina Devers Via Tmx/via REUTERS

June 15 | Perryton

A damaged site in Perryton.

Reuters

Reuters

June 15 | Perryton

A hail storm is seen as the town gets struck by a tornado.

Reuters

Reuters

June 15 | Perryton

Buildings are damaged after a tornado struck the town.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/AP

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/AP

June 15 | Perryton

A damaged vehicle and buildings.

David Erickson/AP

David Erickson/AP

June 15 | Perryton

A vehicle sits at the entrance to the Ellis Theater after a tornado struck.

David Erickson/AP

David Erickson/AP

