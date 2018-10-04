

Army soldiers are seen through a cracked window of an armed vehicle in a checkpoint in the eastern province of Nangahar, Afghanistan, in July. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images) (WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Kabul — A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Friday, becoming the seventh member of the American military to die in combat there this year, U.S. officials said.

Army Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the chief of U.S. Central Command, told reporters in a remote briefing that the death appears to have occurred during a combat operation, but few details were available. The U.S.-led Resolute Support military mission in Afghanistan said in a statement that the incident is under investigation, but did not say when or where it occurred.

“We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member,” said Army Gen. Scott Miller, the top U.S. military officer in Afghanistan. “We remain committed."

U.S. military officials said they would share more information when they deemed it appropriate.

The death marks the first combat death in Afghanistan since Sept. 3, when Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Bolyard, 42, was killed in an apparent insider attack by an Afghan he was training in Logar province. Bolyard was the senior enlisted soldier in a squadron of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, a new adviser unit that deployed as part of the Trump administration’s modest increase in forces this year.

Other hostile deaths include Staff Sgt. Reymund Transfiguracion, 36, of 1st Special Forces Group; Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, 32, of the 75th Ranger Regiment; Cpl Joseph Maciel, 20, a member of the 28th Infantry Regiment providing security to the Army’s adviser brigade; Spec. Gabriel Conde, 22, a member of the 25th Infantry Division who was providing security to a Special Operations unit; and Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, of 10th Special Forces Group.

Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin, 32, also died Sept. 4 in an incident at Bagram Airfield that the military determined was “non-hostile” in nature.