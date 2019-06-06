At least one cadet is dead and more than 20 others are injured after a military tactical vehicle crashed on Thursday near the U.S. Military Academy, the institution said.

Twenty cadets and two soldiers were hurt when a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle crashed around 6:45 a.m. near the Camp Natural Bridge training site in Orange County, N.Y., the U.S. Military Academy tweeted.

The victims were brought to hospitals, the academy tweeted, and details of the crash off Route 293 are under investigation. The tactical vehicle rolled over on a firebreak road as it was leaving the cadets’ residence at Camp Natural Bridge, located on the edge of Harriman State Park, the AP reported. A flyover of the area by CNN showed a heavily wooded area.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) told Albany radio station WAMC on Thursday that the number of reported casualties may increase. The cadets were conducting a training exercise — part of their intensive summer training programs — on West Point property, Cuomo said. State troopers and EMS were helping at the scene of the accident.

“These are young people who are dedicating their lives; it’s the anniversary of D-Day,” Cuomo told WAMC. “It really is a sad, sad moment, and it’s especially poignant on the anniversary of D-Day. But I think it’s going to be worse than what we’ve heard.”

The vehicle crash was the second death of a West Point cadet this year. Peter Zhu, 21, fractured his spinal cord in February on the academy’s ski slopes and was declared brain dead days later. His parents made news when a judge ruled they could freeze Zhu’s sperm to create a child.

