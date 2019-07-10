The visiting emir of Qatar, who met with President Trump on Tuesday, did not renew an earlier offer to mediate between the United States and Iran because the White House indicated a belief that ever-harsher sanctions would force Tehran to negotiate, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said.

“What we have sensed from the United States is, they don’t want a war,” Thani said in an interview Wednesday. But “they see sanctions as useful in bringing Iran to the negotiating table.”

Describing a “stalemate,” he said “Iran can’t come to the table under these sanctions.”

The administration did not take up the emir’s first offer to mediate last spring, Thani said. Now, the tiny, energy-rich Persian Gulf state is “trying to make it very clear to the United States,” he said. “We cannot afford any war between our ally and our neighbor.”

This week marked Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s fourth meeting with Trump, who attended a dinner for him, hosted Monday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the emir held a bilateral meeting and luncheon with the president Tuesday at the White House. At their meeting, Tamim and Trump hailed extensive Qatari arms purchases and investment in this country.

Their private talks, said Thani, the foreign minister, centered on the increasingly close U.S.-Qatari relationship. Just two years ago, the two were at odds when Trump sided with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after they severed relations with Qatar and charged it with supporting terrorists.

Trump quickly reversed course, however, and since then, the administration has tried unsuccessfully to bring the gulf countries together in a united front against Iran. The administration is also seeking Arab support for its yet-to-be-revealed peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians.

“We want the U.S. effort to be successful,” the foreign minister said of the plan spearheaded by Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner. The emir, he said, gave the president his “honest assessment.”

The only acceptable solution, he said, is two independent states “with full sovereignty,” East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital, and a “right of return” for Palestinian refugees who lost their homes with the establishment of the Jewish state.

Although the administration has indicated its plan will fall short of those parameters, “we don’t believe any peace process will be sustainable” without them, Thani said.

He said the emir had encouraged Trump to make new efforts to “engage with the Palestinian Authority” on the West Bank. Authority officials and negotiators have refused to speak with the administration since it recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The administration has expressed deep concern over the ongoing rift among gulf states, but no progress in resolving it was reported. Trump, who offered in 2017 to mediate among the parties, proposed no new initiative, Thani said.

Asked whether the emir had brought up recently published revelations by former secretary of state Rex Tillerson that Kushner was told in advance about Saudi plans to sever relations with Qatar, Thani said the subject was not discussed, but Qatar would “need a clarification” from the United States.

Tillerson, in a congressional interview released last week, said he was surprised to learn that Kushner and then-White House aide Stephen K. Bannon had held a private dinner with Mohammed bin Salman, now Saudi crown prince, when the presidential party arrived in Riyadh for an Arab summit in May 2017.

Trump and other administration officials said at the time that, while the Saudis had discussed their concerns about Qatar, they offered no indication of their plans.