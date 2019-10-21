The teenager, a member of the class of 2021 whom the academy has not named, was said to have been last seen on campus about 5:30 p.m. Friday. Classmates began looking for him after he missed a military skills competition scheduled over the weekend, officials said.

Military, federal, state and local agencies have made extensive search efforts, including aerial sweeps, and have contacted hospitals.

AD

“We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off U.S. Military Academy,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the 60th superintendent at the U.S. Military Academy. For now, the academy said, it will operate with “an increased force protection status."

AD

“Safely locating the cadet remains our focus and number one priority,” Williams said.

Read more

AD