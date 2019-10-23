Concerns grew when authorities discovered that an M4 rifle was also missing, although officials said they did not believe Kurita had any ammunition in his possession. The military academy said repeatedly that there was no indication Kurita posed a threat to the public, but worried he might “be a danger to himself.”

His body was found at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday at West Point, according to a Facebook post from the academy. Few other details were made available.

AD

“We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy.

AD

Williams thanked New York State police, the 23rd Military Police Company and other agencies that had helped search for Kurita. The search team covered more than 6,000 acres on West Point, plumbed the Hudson River using sonar, and also conducted an aerial search.

Williams said “tremendous efforts” were made to find the cadet from Gardena, Calif. On Tuesday, West Point officials noted that there had been “no cell phone or financial activity in over 72 hours. This leads us to believe that he is still in the vicinity of West Point.”

Read more:

AD