On Wednesday evening, a soldier who braved fire repeatedly to help others will become the second American to receive the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest award for combat valor — for his actions that day.

Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams, 37, will receive the award at the White House from President Trump, becoming the 18th recipient of the award for valor in Afghanistan and the 24th overall since the terrorist attacks of 2001 plunged America into 18 years of war.

“There’s no point in dwelling on how bad the situation really is,” Williams told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday, describing the situation that he and his fellow soldiers faced. “You’re better served to focus on what needs to happen and move toward that goal.”

The battle erupted in Nuristan province’s Shok Valley during a hunt for Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, an Afghan militia leader and warlord whose forces attacked U.S. troops and the Afghan government for years. His fighters unleashed a fearsome attack on the soldiers, firing machine guns, rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons when they were about halfway up the mountain.

Williams, then a sergeant on his first of five deployments to Afghanistan, was down near the river as Hekmatyar’s fighters ambushed the leading groups of U.S. soldiers. Retired Master Sgt. Scott Ford, who that day suffered a gunshot wound to an arm that nearly required amputation, said Tuesday that the Americans could tell something was going to happen but didn’t realize immediately how serious it would be.

“Almost as soon as we got off the helicopter, women and children were running — not just leaving, but running — out of the village,” Ford said. “I immediately called the detachment [of Special Forces soldiers] and said, ‘Heads on a swivel. It’s going to go down.’ ”

The Americans who had begun climbing the mountain first found themselves unable to move as enemy fighters sought to snuff them out. That’s where Williams thrust himself further into the fight.

With his teammates under fire on the mountain, Matthews fought his way upward to rescue the soldiers who were initially wounded. In some areas, he recalled in an interview, he could move on two feet. In others, he had to climb hand-over-hand while enemy forces fired.

“It was kind of like background white noise, really,” Williams said of the chaos around him. “Mentally, I was more focused on what needed to happen as opposed to the sights and sounds.”

Williams is credited with spending an hour climbing the mountain under fire to help remove wounded Americans, maneuvering through the ice-cold, waist-deep river to help his colleagues. Some of the Afghan commandos — then a new force — assisted the Americans by returning fire.

Lt. Col. Kyle Walton, who was then a captain and detachment commander, was among those pinned down on the mountainside. Williams was always “looking for work” in the battle, maneuvering up and down the mountain to help others, Walton said.

The situation spiraled out of control badly enough that Walton was forced to call in airstrikes on advancing fighters that were “danger close,” meaning the Americans were at risk of getting hit by their own bombs.

“That’s what makes Matt Williams’s action so special, is he was moving in and out of that scenario all day long,” Walton said. “And he continued to do it. He continued to come back and ask for more tasks. You know: ‘What can I do? What do you need?’ ”

Williams’s Medal of Honor advances understanding about the Battle of Shok Valley’s significance in the 18-year war.

Initially, 11 soldiers involved, including Williams, Walton and Ford, were awarded Silver Stars, two steps down from the Medal of Honor.

Staff Sgt. Zachary Ryner, an Air Force joint tactical air controller who was assigned to the team to direct airstrikes, received the Air Force Cross, one step down from the Medal of Honor. He was credited with directing air support that included 4,570 cannon rounds, nine Hellfire missiles, 162 rockets and more than a dozen bombs.

But after the Pentagon launched a review in 2016 to see whether service members who earned a Silver Star and up had appropriately been recognized for their valor, the battle received more scrutiny. Last September, Trump notified Williams and former Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II, 40, a medic on the team, that their Silver Stars would be upgraded to Medals of Honor.

Shurer and Williams said Tuesday at the Pentagon that they were notified about 10 days apart by the president. Shurer was recognized with the Medal of Honor a year ago, but Williams’s ceremony was pushed back because he was about to deploy. His upgraded award was not disclosed until recently.

Shurer, who was hit in the helmet by an enemy round during the battle, described the fight as something of a blur — with the exception of a 2,000-pound bomb that landed nearby.

“That one hit pretty close,” he said with a small smile. “The skies were black, the sound was deafening, and when it exploded, it rained debris down on all of us.”

Matthews said that he recently returned from Africa with his team. He plans to remain in the Army and in Special Forces as long as he can. He never thought that his award might be upgraded, he said.

“As far as I was concerned,” he said, “it was over and done with.”

