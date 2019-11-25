The offer by Richard V. Spencer, who was ousted by Esper on Sunday, contradicted what he had told Esper and other senior defense officials in recent days: that he was considering resigning if Trump forced the issue, Esper said.

Esper said that when he met with Army and Navy leaders a few weeks ago to discuss the cases of the SEAL, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, and two U.S. soldiers, they all agreed to rely on the military’s legal system and administrative processes.

But the defense secretary said he learned Friday from White House officials Spencer had offered an alternative that he had not run by Esper, his superior at the Pentagon.

“This proposal was completely contrary to what we agreed to, and contrary to Secretary Spencer’s public position. Chairman Milley and I were completely caught off-guard, and realized that it had undermined everything we had been discussing with the president,” Esper said, referring to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump intervened on behalf of Gallagher and the two other service members earlier this month despite opposition raised by military justice experts and some senior Pentagon officials.

Spencer, in a letter to Trump obtained by The Post, did not mention any disagreement with Esper but said he has tried to ensure that legal proceedings were fair.

“Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline,” Spencer wrote. “I cannot in good conscience obey an order that I believe violates the sacred oath I took in the presence of my family, my flag and my faith to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Esper said he told Trump on Saturday that he would ask for Spencer’s resignation, and that the president supported his decision. On Sunday, Trump directed Esper to allow Gallagher to retire as a SEAL, and Esper said he would do so.

“While I believe strongly in process, the issue should not now be thrown into the laps of a board of senior [enlisted sailors] to sort out,” Esper said. “As professional as they are, no matter what they would decide they would be criticized from many sides, which would further drag this issue on, dividing the institution. I want the SEALs and the Navy to move beyond this now, and get fully focused on their warfighting mission.”

