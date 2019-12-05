Officials did not say whether the crew had sustained injuries.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our soldiers and their families at this time,” the Minnesota National Guard said in a tweet.

On or about 2:05 p.m. on December 5, 2019, the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while it was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, Minnesota. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) December 5, 2019

Several state and local agencies canvassed the area to search for the crashed craft and converged on the scene when it was found, authorities said. The fire department in St. Paul, roughly 75 miles southeast of St. Cloud, sent members of its aviation rescue team after the helicopter sent a “mayday” signal, the department said in a statement.

The St. Cloud Times reported that the helicopter took off at about 1:55 p.m. and called mayday nine minutes later. By 2:15, the helicopter had crashed into a tree stand near Marty, a rural township south of St. Cloud, Stearns County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dan Miller said in a brief news conference near the crash site.

Aerial footage of the wreckage showed a twisted helicopter frame amid downed trees and snow-covered ground.

Gov. Tim Walz (D) has been in contact with the Guard and was traveling to the crash site Thursday evening, his spokesman said. A member of the Army National Guard for 24 years, Walz wasn’t a pilot but he rode in Black Hawks during his service.

