The shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola was reported at about 6:45 a.m., and the base was placed on lockdown, the Navy said.

Two hours later, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced that “there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead.”

At least The shooting left two people dead, in addition to the shooter. An unknown number of people were transported to hospitals, said Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac, a Navy spokeswoman. It was unclear if the two victims killed were service members or civilians, she said.

Little other information was immediately available about the incident at the military facility in Florida.

The installation, which hosts 16,000 military personnel and more than 7,000 civilians, is known as the “cradle of Naval aviation.” It’s home to the Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron and is the first stop for training to become Naval pilots or flight officers.

A White House spokesman said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting “and is monitoring the situation.” The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to the base.

“Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation,” tweeted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whose Congressional district includes the Naval station.

We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 6, 2019

The active-shooter reports came just two days after a gunman opened fire at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, killing two and injuring a third before shooting and killing himself.

The shooter in that incident was identified as an active-duty U.S. Navy sailor and his three victims as civilian Defense Department employees working on the base’s shipyard.

This story is developing and will be updated.

