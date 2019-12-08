The gunman, identified as Ahmed Mohammed al-Shamrani, was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of several state officials calling for closer scrutiny of foreigners who enter the country for military training, said on ABC’s This Week that he spoke with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador, Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, who called to offer condolences.

Gaetz said he told the ambassador the U.S. does not want the Kingdom interfering in the case, but expects its full cooperation should investigators need it.

Law enforcement officials are questioning six other Saudi nationals, some of whom are also students in the Navy flight training program. Three of the Saudis were said to have taken cellphone video at the scene, according to a U.S. official familiar with investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe.

Gaetz raised the possibility that al-Shamrani, a 21-year-old second lieutenant in the Saudi air force, had collaborators in the attack he’s called terrorism and said Sunday must “inform on our ongoing relationship” with Saudi Arabia.

“If there are Saudis that we do not have — that may have been involved in any way in the planning, inspiration, execution, or finance of this — that we expect Saudi intelligence to work with our government,” Gaetz said.

The lawmaker said the ambassador assured him that full cooperation would be provided.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) struck a similar tone on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday, saying officials would press Saudi Arabia to investigate the tragedy as well. But he also criticized President Trump for not being more aggressive with the kingdom.

“I wish the president was pressing the Saudi government for answers,” he said.

Trump’s response to the shooting has been conspicuously restrained. On Friday, the president tweeted that he had spoken with Saudi King Mohammed bin Salman by phone, and he is “greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

White House officials stressed on Saturday that the attack would not impact the close relationship between Washington and Riyadh.

Schiff’s frustration with Trump’s response to the shooting was echoed by Democratic presidential hopeful and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who said it is “unacceptable” that the U.S. continues to aid Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, and pointed to the the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Booker decried Trump’s stance toward the Saudis as “transactional,” calling for a broad review of U.S.-Saudi relations.

In Pensacola, base security practices are under scrutiny amid questions about how al-Shamrani carried out his attack in a place where unauthorized weapons are prohibited. Schiff said Sunday that he wants to review military protocols.

Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who oversees U.S. base security as chief of U.S. Northern Command, has directed domestic bases and units to “immediately assess force protection measures and implement increased random security measures for their facilities,” Northcom said in a tweet early Sunday morning.

A former U.S. military official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity to discuss military affairs, said the program that would have brought al-Shamrani to the air base is a formal military exchange, “and part of broader training agreements between the U.S. and allied countries.”

“Foreign military officers, particularly those under training, are accounted for under a similar standard to U.S. personnel under a training environment,” said the official, who worked with foreign trainees.

Officials have publicly disclosed few details about a probe into the Pensacola shooting that the FBI’s Jacksonville branch said Saturday remains “active and still very fluid.” They are combing through the shooter’s belongings and social media accounts but have not confirmed a link between al-Shamrani and a Twitter account that surfaced Friday bearing his name. The account criticized U.S. support for Israel and accusing Washington of “funding crimes against Muslims.”

Authorities said they were investigating claims, first reported by the Associated Press, that al-Shamrani showed videos of previous mass shootings at a dinner party he hosted in the days before the attack.

Citing a person briefed on the investigation, the New York Times reported that friends and colleagues thought the gunman, a Muslim, had become more religious after returning to the U.S. this February. He visited Saudi Arabia on school breaks, the Times reported.

Late Saturday, authorities identified those killed in the Friday morning rampage as three students: 23-year-old Joshua Kaleb Watson, 19-year-old Mohammed Sameh Haitham and 21-year old Cameron Scott Walters.

Dan Lamothe, Ellen Nakashima, T.S. Strickland, John Hudson and Marisa Iati contributed to this report.

