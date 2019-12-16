Jubilant supporters embraced Flowers in the courtroom on Monday after Montgomery County Circuit Judge Joseph Loper said the defendant could leave prison on a $250,000 bond while he awaits a decision on another trial, though he will have to wear an electronic monitor, the Associated Press reported. Flowers walked out of the regional jail in Louisville later Monday after a person who wanted to remain anonymous posted $25,000, the 10 percent needed to secure Flowers’s release, his attorney Rob McDuff told the AP.

“We are very pleased that he will finally have some measure of freedom and be able to spend time with his wonderful family,” McDuff said in a statement, adding that Flowers will seek dismissal of the charges against him early in the new year.

“This has been a long and costly process, and there is no need to continue wasting taxpayer money on this misguided prosecution that has been plagued by misconduct and racial discrimination,” McDuff said.

Flowers has spent almost 23 years in prison as a campaign to free him gains momentum, fueled in part by a podcast that delved into Flowers’ case as well as the history of district attorney Doug Evans. Reporting by American Public Media raised doubts about the evidence against Flowers and portrayed Evans as a prosecutor willing to disregard a defendant’s rights to solve a heinous crime.

Analyzing Evans’ attempts to remove people from juries between 1992 and 2017, American Public Media found the DA turned to “peremptory strikes” — moves to cut someone without explanation — half of the time for eligible black jurors. Evan’s office did the same for white jurors just 11 percent of the time, the news organization discovered.

Two of Flowers’s trials, the only ones with more than one African American assessing his guilt, ended in hung juries.

Dismissing Flowers’s sixth conviction and death sentence in a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court noted that Evans struck 41 of 42 black prospective jurors. Writing for the majority, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh decried the “state’s relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals.”

That effort “strongly suggests that the state wanted to try Flowers before a jury with as few black jurors as possible, and ideally before an all-white jury,” Kavanaugh wrote.

After the ruling, Evans maintained to American Public Media that “there’s no question about [Flowers’s] guilt” and “never has been.

“Courts are just like me and you,” he said. “Everybody’s got opinions.”

Assistant District Attorney William Hopper declined to answer a question about whether his office would try Flowers again, according to AP.

The Washington Post could not immediately reach the district attorney’s office.

According to AP, Judge Loper said it is “troubling” that prosecutors have yet to respond to the defense’s motion to drop charges.

Robert Barnes contributed to this report.

