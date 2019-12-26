But Crighton said “human error” instead prompted the sounds of an emergency siren wafting through the freezing air throughout Camp Casey, the closest U.S. Army base to the North Korean border — and a likely prime target for missile strikes in the event of an attack.

Camp Casey, South Korea just hit the Go To War sirens on accident instead of TAPS. I’m sure someone’s chapter packet’s already up at BDE now. pic.twitter.com/QyZittRsbL — U.S Army WTF! Moments (@TheWTFNation) December 26, 2019

The mistake bewildered service members on base, who said in Reddit thread posted soon after the incident that soldiers were “riled up,” and some ran through the halls in full uniform before the error was realized.

A short time after that, U.S. Army WTF! moments, a popular digital hangout for soldiers, posted a video it said it received from a soldier at Camp Casey. Crighton said he couldn’t confirm the video was from Thursday.

The siren heard is commonly called an air raid siren. That is one function among others to generally warn soldiers to begin “alert procedures,” he said.

Soldiers were “immediately” notified of the mistake, and control measures were put in place to ensure it is not repeated, Crighton said, though he did not say how much time passed between the false alarm and notification of the mistake.

Although it is unclear how the incident occurred Thursday, it appears similar to a 2018 incident in Hawaii, when an operator at the emergency management agency accidentally alerted the state that a nuclear missile strike was imminent as tension with North Korea mounted.

But like that moment, the botched alert in South Korea came at precisely the wrong time.

Earlier this month, the North Korean regime had given the United States until the end of the year to drop its “hostile policy” and revamp its approach to denuclearization talks — or face an ominous Christmas threat.

Taps, the heart-wrenching, 24-note song known for its use at military funerals, was originally conceived to signal lights out for military units.

Simon Denyer contributed to this report.

