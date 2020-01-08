“U.S. Army Recruiting Command has received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

It is not known how many messages have been disseminated and to whom, but people from throughout the United States have been sending Army recruiters images of text messages saying they have been drafted or are eligible for the draft, U.S. Army Recruiting Command spokeswoman Kelli Bland told The Washington Post.

“Some [messages] have included fake names claiming to be Army recruiters, and others have used real names of leaders within our command,” Bland said in an email Wednesday. “Army security personnel are looking into the origin of the messages.”

At least two versions of the hoax messages, with slightly varied wording, appear to target people in Florida and New Jersey.

Fact check: The U.S. Army is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft. If you are receiving texts, phone calls or direct messages about a military draft, they are not official communications from the U.S. Army pic.twitter.com/3S32De8ekP — U.S. Army CGSC (@USACGSC) January 8, 2020

The Tuesday statement from Recruiting Command noted that the Selective Service System, the federal agency tasked with maintaining a database of young men ages 18 to 26 who could be called up to serve should a crisis necessitate a military draft, has not had a draft since 1973: “The military has been an all-volunteer force since that time. Registering for the Selective Service does not enlist a person into the military.”

But among young Americans — particularly young men who were born decades after the last draft and fall into the age range for mandatory Selective Service registration — anxieties around conscription for service have grown in the days since a U.S. airstrike killed one of Iran’s top military commanders, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

Google searches for terms such as “conscription,” “Selective Service” and “Iran” spiked after the early-Friday attack, according to Google Trends data. A day after the airstrike, people flooded the Selective Service website, causing it to crash.

Even with tensions high between the United States and Iran, Congress and the president would have to enact legislation to reactivate the draft, and such a move would be unlikely, given the historic opposition that ended the last draft. Antiwar sentiment around the Vietnam War propelled the end of the draft in 1973, and the requirement to register for the draft was dropped two years later.

Today, eligible individuals need only register with Selective Services within 30 days of their 18th birthday. Nearly all men in the eligible age range are required to register, including U.S. citizens, documented and undocumented immigrants, refugees and legal permanent residents. Women are not required to register, though a 2019 court decision about the matter has renewed debate over whether that should change.

Patricia Sullivan, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who studies military policy, said the current situation with Iran hardly signals the need for a draft.

“With Iran, there’s almost no chance that we’re getting into the kind of ground-war scenario that large numbers of ground troops would be needed and we would implement the draft,” Sullivan previously told The Post.

She added that the military is now so professionalized, and the cost of training each soldier so high, that it would not necessarily make sense to add a surge of recruits who may not be qualified. Hostilities with Iran are more likely to affect military forces already in the Middle East region, Sullivan said, not civilians who might be conscripted in a hypothetical draft.