“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq,” Urban said.

The missile barrage last week against the sprawling Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq left deep craters and the crumpled wreckage of living quarters and a helicopter launch site. At least two soldiers were thrown through the window of a meters-high tower.

AD

AD

U.S. officials disclosed numerous concussions as early as Jan. 13 but did not announce their severity or the evacuations until Defense One reported those details.

The acknowledgment is a departure from initial reports from defense officials and the president, who described the effects of the missile salvos launched in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad as inconsequential.

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” Trump said soon after the attack.

But concussions are not always as immediately evident as shrapnel or gunshot wounds, and in the ensuing days, U.S. troops were assessed for blast injuries. The 11 evacuated were sent for further care and screening “in an abundance of caution,” Urban said.

AD

AD

Although there was some speculation that the attacks were designed to avoid casualties, commanders at the base believe that the strikes were intended to kill U.S. troops. At least “a couple of dozen” personnel were treated for concussions across the base, a U.S. military official said.

In the aftermath of the attack, Army Lt. Col. Tim Garland said that he had combed through the damage assessments with skepticism, believing it was impossible that no soldiers had been killed.

“We all know that the initial report is always somewhat inaccurate … I personally almost lost two of my soldiers,” Garland told reporters at the base, describing how a blast as far as 50 meters from their position blew them out of a guard tower.

AD

“How they survived that, I have no idea. It’s an absolute miracle,” he said.

The base hosts about 2,000 troops, 1,500 of them from the U.S.-led coalition.

AD

It is not clear when the personnel were evacuated. On Jan. 12, four days after the attack, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper described damage to facilities and equipment but offered assurances that there were “no casualties.” Casualties are typically described by the U.S. military as personnel both wounded and killed.