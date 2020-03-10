“It’s some of the worst terrain in the world,” McKenzie said. “There’s no way to do it faster than we did it.”

The Marine Corps identified the fallen Americans on Tuesday as Capt. Moises A. Navas of Germantown, Md., and Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo of Simi Valley, Calif.

Navas was a Special Operations officer, and Pongo was a critical skills operator. The two men, both 34, were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, a Special Operations force with headquarters at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

The deaths, the first in combat for the U.S. military in Iraq since August, were announced as the tight-knit Marine Raider force marked the fifth anniversary of a helicopter crash off the coast of Florida that killed seven Raiders and four Louisiana National Guardsmen.

The Marines were killed during an operation with Iraqi forces on an Islamic State hideout in the Qara Chokh Mountains near Mahkmour, about 45 miles outside the city of Erbil. Islamic State fighters were entrenched in a tunnel complex, U.S. military officials said.

Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman in Iraq, said that the caves in the mountains hide both fighters and weapons caches. The militants who engaged the Marines on Sunday had both small arms and explosives. The coalition estimates that about 15 to 25 of them were killed, Caggins said.

At the Pentagon, a senior U.S. military official, Navy Rear Adm. William D. Byrne Jr., told reporters that the terrain was “vertical.”

“That in itself made it extremely difficult,” he said. “It was a high-threat environment. We knew that going in, and we took the appropriate precautions going into a high-threat environment.”

Byrne said the military is reviewing the incident, as the New York Times reported Monday night.

The Times also reported that the forces called in to recover the Marines included some members of the elite Delta Force, a likely indication of the difficulty of the mission.

A Marine Raider who knew Navas and Pongo, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of their operations, said that when he deployed to Iraq a few years ago, the rough region of the firefight on Sunday was a known Islamic State hotbed.

U.S. forces observing the region could see electronic generators outside the mouths of caves with wires running inside, presumably providing electricity, the Raider said. Iraqi forces were weary of clearing the caves at the time, he added.

The Marine added that both men were well known to be good fathers, and that he often saw Navas at school events for their children in North Carolina. Pongo regularly finished first in individual training events, the Marine added.

“These guys were both natural-born leaders,” he said. “Even people who were more senior in rank and stop and listen to what they had to say.”

The commanding officer of the Marine Raider Regiment, Col. John Lynch, said in a statement released Tuesday that Navas and Pongos were “intelligent, courageous and loyal,” and “on the path to be our organization’s leaders in the future.”

Lynch said that Navas had a wife, daughter and three young sons, while Pongo had a young girl.

Lynch recalled that Pongo had a larger-than-life personality and brought his mother to a Marine Corps birthday ball last fall and “outdanced the rest of us on the dance floor.” He was trained as an advanced sniper, a foreign weapons instructor and a combat marksmanship leader, and was fluent in multiple languages, Lynch said.