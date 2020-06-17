Trump rolled out the initiative at the White House, part of a conspicuous move to tie the president to the effort, including its name: The President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide, or PREVENTS. Trump mandated the road map in March 2019 with an executive order.

At least 20 veterans and service members die by suicide each day, according to the most recent report on suicide by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

While some factors of suicide are understood, like financial issues or exposure to trauma, other reasons and data points remain elusive, officials said, and much of the effort will focus on data collection and analysis.

“There is so much we don’t know” about veteran suicide, a senior official said on the call with reporters.

Another thrust of the effort is collaboration with key veterans and military service organizations, which the Trump administration hopes will amplify resources and other information to veterans and family members, the officials said.

But that approach is already off to a rocky start, said Jeremy Butler, the chief executive of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America advocacy group. Butler had not received word of the Wednesday rollout until Tuesday afternoon and did not receive any details except for a form email announcing the event.

He had to acquire a summary through other means, he said, a recurring theme with the task force. In March, when the road map was supposed to be made public, administration officials refused to share PowerPoint slides that provided details of the plan.

That lack of involvement with subject matter experts who have worked on veterans issues for years, Butler speculated, slowed down the process. “This should have and could have been done in a fraction of the time,” he said.

House Committee of Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano (D-Calif.) said in a statement Wednesday it was “disappointing” the plan was advanced with “limited input” from veterans groups and lawmakers.

“Tepid calls for more research, interagency coordination, and meek public education campaigns won’t do enough to end this crisis — we have much more substantial work to do to prevent veteran suicide and ultimately help save veterans’ lives,” Takano said.

Other administrations have focused on veteran suicide, but the Trump administration’s effort is the first national task force push, said Paul Harris, a spokesman for the American Legion, the country’s largest veterans service group.

“Time will tell if it is an effective one,” he said.