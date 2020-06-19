And since the publication of the book “Into the Wild” four years later, and a feature film, countless people worldwide have ventured into the fringes of Denali National Park to visit what has become known as the “Magic Bus.” Many had to be rescued, and at least two people have died on the unforgiving terrain.

Perhaps the last chapter of “Into the Wild” was written Thursday, when soldiers with Alaska National Guard secured chains to the bus and airlifted the steel tomb to a “secure” undisclosed location, state officials said.

“It’s a little bittersweet, honestly,” Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said, the Anchorage Daily News reported. “We know it’s the right thing to do for public safety, yet at the same time I watched it go down the Stampede Road, it does feel like a piece of your history moving on.”

Alaska officials have long warned adventurers of the perilous journey to visit Fairbanks City Transit System Bus number 142, following numerous rescues and a pair of deaths in the last decade.

Veramika Maikamava, a 24-year old woman from Belarus, died last year on a search for the bus after she was swept into the current by the strong Teklanika River. Her husband plucked her body from the water downstream.

A Swiss woman, Claire Ackermann, 29, drowned in 2010 after attempting to ford the same river, the Daily News reported.

The state conducted 15 bus-related rescues between 2009 and 2017, the Alaska Guard said in a statement, which doesn’t include the hundreds who have become lost or injured on their way to the site, or the local effort to find hikers. A dozen people alone were rescued by the fire department in nearby Healy in the summer of 2013, Atavist reported.

“We encourage people to enjoy Alaska’s wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination,” Department of Natural Resources Comissioner Corri A. Feige said in statement.

“However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts, but more importantly, was costing some visitors their lives. I’m glad we found a safe, respectful and economical solution to this situation.”

An enigmatic and listless product of the Washington suburbs, McCandless set out west for a frontier that had already been discovered and plotted.

“No more blank spots on the map — not in Alaska, not anywhere,” wrote Jon Krakauer, the author of the 1992 book. “But Chris, with his own idiosyncratic logic, came up with an elegant solution to this dilemma. He simply got rid of the map. In his own mind, if nowhere else, the terra would remain incognita.”

The book navigates perhaps unanswerable questions about McCandless and whether he intended to die when he left everything behind. Some Alaskans see his death as the inevitable result of naivete colliding with the merciless terrain.

But for pilgrims who have visited the site, and may still even after the bus was removed, McCandless has been cast as a man with convictions and grit who met a tragic end on a cosmic journey.

The McCandless family left a spiral notebook in the bus after their visit in 1993, Atavist reported. And visitors, like McCandless, wrote their thoughts on what the place meant to them.

A visitor in 2002 wrote:

“I came up here to get away / It’s the last frontier they say / I came across this bus today / It’s gorgeous here I think I’ll stay.”

