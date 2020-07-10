That potential harassment did not come from people of interest in the investigation, they said, or Spc. Aaron Robinson, the soldier they say killed Guillén before fatally shooting himself on June 30 in a confrontation with police. Officials did not say if that potential harassment was sexist or racial in nature.

Guillén, 20, was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood, near where she was last seen, investigators said.

Robinson became a “party of concern” on April 28, six days after Guillén’s disappearance, said Chief Warrant Officer Joel Fitz, an investigator in the case. Guillén and Robinson each worked in arms rooms in nearby buildings, and investigators learned early on that Robinson was among the last witnesses to see her alive, Fitz said.

Guillén’s disappearance, and her family’s allegations that she was sexually harassed, drew attention from activists, lawmakers, celebrities and other soldiers. Guillén felt she could not surface her allegations with her chain of command, her family said.

Investigators defended what they described as a thorough investigation into Guillén’s disappearance and death amid questions from the family on whether the Army moved with enough urgency through more than two months of leads, when developments sometimes took weeks to unfold.

More than 50 law enforcement agents conducted hundreds of interviews and searched dozens of cars and phones, said Brig. Gen. Duane R. Miller, the deputy commanding general of the Army Criminal Investigations Command, the service’s equivalent of the FBI.

Investigators used cellphone data to track Robinson’s phone to a point near the Leon River east of Fort Hood, they have said. On June 21, a burned-out section of ground and scorched trees were discovered, along with a smell of decomposition, an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint.

Agents and cadaver dogs did not find a body until nine days later when fence-builders nearby looked around after smelling the odor, investigators said. Her remains were discovered three feet from the burn site, said Tim Miller, director and founder of Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit organization that assists in searches and helped on the Guillén case.

Agents unwittingly stood right on top of the remains in their earlier search, Miller said.

Witnesses told investigators in May that they saw Robinson struggle with a large plastic box on the day of Guillén’s disappearance. Burned remains of a plastic box were found at the site, Fitz said, but he said it seemed of no value at the time.

Robinson’s alleged accomplice and estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, Cecily Aguilar, told investigators she arrived at the spot near the river to find Guillén’s body in the box before they dismembered, attempted to burn and buried her remains encased in concrete. Aguilar was arrested and charged with evidence tampering, authorities said.

After Guillén’s remains were discovered, Robinson “absconded” from his Fort Hood barracks, where he was on lockdown, the FBI said. Fitz said noncommissioned officers in the unit had “oversight” of Robinson but declined to address how or why Robinson was able to leave, or the nature of the lockdown.

Typically, soldiers are posted at all times at barracks entrances and monitor who comes and goes. Family attorney Natalie Khawam said she was told by investigators the lockdown was related to coronavirus restrictions.

It is not clear how many senior leaders were present. Investigators referred those questions to Fort Hood, which declined to comment, citing an open investigation and criminal proceedings against Aguilar.

Robinson fatally shot himself in Killeen outside Fort Hood after he was confronted by police in the early hours of July 1, the Army has said.

The Guillén family criticized the investigation’s progress, pointing to weeks of gaps before breakthroughs and perceived delays. They have called for congressional inquiries into Guillén’s chain of command and the handling of the investigation.

Guillén’s death also sparked calls by lawmakers to hold independent investigations and make reforms over sexual harassment and assault policies in the military. Khawam said she will reveal proposed legislation on July 30 on Capitol Hill in Washington, timed ahead of a protest.