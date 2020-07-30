The nomination of a retired Army general for a senior civilian position in the Trump administration was cast into doubt Thursday morning when his confirmation hearing was canceled just before it was scheduled to begin amid signs that he did not have enough Republican votes, according to three congressional officials and an internal email obtained by The Washington Post.

Anthony J. Tata, who was nominated by President Trump to be undersecretary of defense for policy, has faced opposition from Democrats for inflammatory past remarks that included calling former president Barack Obama a “terrorist leader.” Trump had pressed the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe (R.-Okla.), for a hearing, but it was canceled amid mounting signs that some Republicans also had concerns.