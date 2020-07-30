Anthony J. Tata, who was nominated by President Trump to be undersecretary of defense for policy, has faced opposition from Democrats for inflammatory past remarks that included calling former president Barack Obama a “terrorist leader.” Trump had pressed the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe (R.-Okla.), for a hearing, but it was canceled amid mounting signs that some Republicans also had concerns.
By
Dan Lamothe
July 30, 2020
