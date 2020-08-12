The gunfire injured a crew member and damaged the aircraft, the spokesperson said, necessitating an emergency landing at nearby Manassas Regional Airport at 12:43 p.m.
About 20 minutes earlier, the tower at the airport alerted airport officials that the aircraft was approaching with an “onboard emergency,” airport operations officer Richard Allabaugh told The Washington Post. The reports indicated that a member of the crew was bleeding from a hand wound, Allabaugh said.
The crew member was treated for a “nonthreatening injury” at a hospital and was released, according to a spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in Washington.
It is unclear whether the crew member was struck directly by a bullet, was hit by debris or was injured in the commotion during the incident, which was first reported by McClatchy.
The FBI said it sent its Evidence Response Team to the airport following the incident and will investigate the shooting, alongside Air Force investigators.
The UH-1N involved in the incident, a workhorse aircraft commonly referred to as the Huey, is assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force said.
