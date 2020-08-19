The soldiers, assigned to the Army Reserve’s 9th Mission Support Command, are under investigation, an Army spokesman, Lt. Col. Emanuel Ortiz, said Wednesday.

“Wearing a uniform to a partisan political event like this is prohibited,” Ortiz said in a statement. “The Army follows the Department of Defense’s long-standing and well-defined policy regarding political campaigns and elections to avoid the perception of DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of any political candidate, campaign or cause.”

The composition of the segment was an “oversight,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa said.

“Each state was asked to highlight issues and values that matter most and the American Samoa delegation wanted to highlight their commitment to military service when they filmed their segment,” Hinojosa said.

The Pacific Island territory has for years contributed more U.S. soldiers per capita than any state, according to Army data provided to The Washington Post in January.

Pentagon policies outline how service members can and cannot participate in political events. Typically, the uniform itself is the deciding factor.

“Examples of prohibited political activities include campaigning for a candidate, soliciting contributions, marching in a partisan parade and wearing the uniform to a partisan event,” Ortiz said.

It is unclear whether the soldiers involved understood the ramification of appearing in the video. Both soldiers are specialists, a lower enlisted rank that does not often flirt with the political world, which is dotted with retired senior officers.

The military under the Trump administration has sometimes struggled with navigating political fault lines.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was roundly criticized in June for appearing in uniform with President Trump as officials walked to a church near the White House after protesters, demonstrating in reaction to the killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans, were forcibly removed for Trump to have a photo taken there.

Milley later apologized: “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment, and in that environment, created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”