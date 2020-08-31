The soldier, assigned to Fort Stewart, Ga., made comments about Jews incinerated during the Holocaust. He is now under investigation, said Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps, which oversees the soldier’s unit.

“At the highest levels of command, this is being adjudicated,” Buccino said. “This has a lot of attention of the XVIII Airborne Corps leadership.” The command said in a statement that the video was “completely inconsistent with our values.”

The Army did not publicly identify the soldier, but some Army officials said it is 2nd Lt. Nathan Freihofer. He has been relieved of leadership duties pending the results of the investigation into the “vile” remarks, the Third Infantry Division said.

The video comes as the military grapples with larger issues of racism and discrimination within the force in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody.

The military is “not immune to the forces of bias and prejudice,” Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said in June, announcing plans to tackle long-standing issues, which include the diversity of senior leaders and punishments more often meted out to service members of color.

Freihofer is also being investigated for a hand gesture made during the video and whether it was intended as a Nazi salute, an Army official said.

Freihofer did not immediately return a request for comment.

His social media presence includes a quarter-million followers on Instagram. Freihofer has typically posted short videos offering a glimpse into Army life, coupled with weightlifting videos.

But his video in the past week, which has since been deleted, caught the attention of military and veterans news site Task and Purpose, and the video went viral Monday.

The video drew scrutiny from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, which pointed out the role of U.S. soldiers liberating concentration and labor camps at the tail end of World War II.

“Nathan, if you see this, take this lesson to learn why you hurt real people & their memory,” the museum said on Twitter.

The Army’s social media policy reminds soldiers that public posts can reflect on the organization and that, before they post, their words should “demonstrate dignity and respect for self and others.” The Army joined the Navy in forbidding soldiers from using TikTok on government smartphones, citing security concerns about the Chinese-owned company.

The video drew swift condemnation on social media from military leaders.

“This is completely unacceptable. On social media or not, racist jokes are racist. Period,” said Army Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Grinston, the Army’s top enlisted soldier. In a video days after Floyd’s killing, Grinston, whose father was Black, said on Twitter that he has struggled with his racial identity.