“We believe this is the first criminal case in the country brought against those involved in nursing homes during the covid-19 pandemic,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said. “We are alleging that Walsh and Clinton were ultimately responsible for a decision on March 27th that led to tragic and deadly results.”

AD

AD

In particular, Healey said, the consolidation of two dementia units put patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus “within feet” of others who had not. One unit that typically has 25 residents was crowded to include 42, including nine whose beds were in a dining room, she said.

“To think about this now, knowing how contagious and deadly this virus is and continues to be is most disturbing, and the alleged details are even worse,” Healey said.

In a statement, Walsh’s legal team accused Healey of trying to scapegoat the retired Marine officer, who had been appointed to the position in 2016 by Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.)

“It is unfortunate that the Attorney General is blaming the effects of a deadly virus that our state and federal governments have not been able to stop on Bennett Walsh,” the statement said. “Mr. Walsh has spent his entire life in the service of our country, first in active duty in the Marine Corps for 24 years and then serving other veterans as the Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers Home.”

Walsh, like other nursing home administrators, could not prevent the spread of the virus to the veterans’ home, and relied on medical professionals to do what was best for the residents “in a home with veterans in close quarters, severe staffing shortages and the lack of outside help from state officials,” the statement said.