Jonathan Rath Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday that defense officials are aware of Ray’s diagnosis and that he was at the Pentagon last week “for meetings with other senior military leaders.” The news of his diagnosis was first reported by CNN.

Hoffman said some of the attendees were service chiefs and now in isolation.

Those quarantined include Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs; Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations; Gen. James McConville, the Army chief of Staff; Gen. Charles Q. Brown, the Air Force chief of staff; Gen. John Raymond, the Space Force chief of staff; Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the chief the National Guard Bureau; and Gen. Paul Nakasone, the head of U.S. Cyber Command, said a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

“We are conducting additional contact tracing and taking appropriate precautions to protect the force and the mission,” Hoffman said. “Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning. No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time.”

Hoffman said that there is no change to the readiness or capability of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Defense Department has been following public-health guidelines since April, including carrying out body temperature checks and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.

Hickey said that Ray experienced mild symptoms over the weekend, and sought a test.

“Although he is experiencing mild symptoms, he is in good spirits,” Hickey said. “In accordance with established Coast Guard COVID policies, he will be quarantining from home for the required 14-day timeframe, where he will continue to perform his duties as Vice Commandant.”