Authorities are not aware of any specific threats against polling sites, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) ordered a state of emergency for the Portland area from Monday to Wednesday, she said at a news conference, and put an unspecified number of National Guardsmen with relevant law-enforcement-type training on standby in case they are needed.

Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, the state’s adjutant general, said those soldiers and airmen could be used for riot control, detention support and other roles if requested by Oregon State Police and other law enforcement.

Those Guardsmen received warning orders, or alerts to be ready at a moment’s notice, said Army Maj. Stephen Bomar, a spokesman for the Oregon Military Department. They are at home, not at armories, and have not yet been given state orders to mobilize, Bomar said.

National Guard members have already been tapped for election-related duty across the country, including preventing cyber-intrusions and, in some cases, preparing to assist as unarmed poll workers in civilian clothing.

The National Guard Bureau also created a 600-soldier quick-response unit of mostly military police, split up between Alabama and Arizona. They could mobilize in other states or in Washington, as President Trump has signaled that he might not accept the results of the election if he loses — raising the specter of massive unrest if that occurs.

The movements and presence of National Guard troops have unnerved residents, as tension steadily mounts ahead of the election.

National Guard Humvees in Illinois drove in a convoy toward Chicago on Monday, according to witnesses and social media posts, ahead of any public announcements about their activity. Army Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton, a spokesman for the Illinois National Guard, declined to provide details about their movement, citing security concerns, but said they are under state authority.

“This is to be ready to respond if needed, but we have not been given any missions,” Leighton said. “We, along with most other Illinoisans and Americans, hope we are not needed.”

But that did not quell confusion among locals. Shayna Silverstein, a Chicago resident, spotted the vehicles after leaving a doctor’s appointment with her infant.

She was not aware of any announcements or details of military activity in the area, she said, and was concerned that an information vacuum could feed partisan rumors and rancor about the Guardsmen’s presence.

“The appearance of military vehicles and personnel is itself violent,” Silverstein said. “To me, it signals how much unrest is on people’s minds.”

National Guardsmen have been on the streets elsewhere, too.

In Philadelphia, soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard were mobilized after the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. on Oct. 26 triggered waves of protests.

City officials made it clear that their utilization through Monday was unrelated to the election. “We do not anticipate a deployment [Tuesday], but that stance will be reevaluated throughout the day,” said Mike Dunn, a spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney (D).

But their presence was noted by residents as Election Day loomed. Ade Lawal, a corporate recruiter in Philadelphia, glanced at soldiers on his way back to his office. “People are on guard. It’s not surprising, especially in a battleground state like this,” he said.

Lawal would have been alarmed at soldiers mobilized during previous elections, he said. “But in the last four months, the National Guard has been here how many times? Quite a few.”