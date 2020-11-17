“It will now go on!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy also said he decided to hold the event after all. Arlington National Cemetery is overseen by the U.S. Army.

McCarthy’s office was not aware of the cancellation until the cemetery released a public statement Monday, according to an Army official with knowledge of the deliberations.

It is unclear who actually decided the event would be held as planned. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment, and Army officials declined to comment on whether McCarthy or Trump moved the event forward.

“After carefully reassessing the situation, we have identified several options to safely conduct this event. We will provide an update on the final schedule soon,” said Army Lt. Col. Audricia Harris, a spokeswoman for McCarthy.

The reversal comes a day after cemetery officials announced they evaluated several options to hold the event — in consultation with public health officials and Wreaths Across America — and decided the cemetery could not safely execute the sprawling operation.

“We determined that we could not implement sufficient controls to mitigate the risks associated with hosting an event of this size under current and forecasted infection and transmission rates, while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event,” Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, said in a statement.

“Despite the controls developed to disperse potential crowds in time and space, and required personal safety protocols, we determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,” Durham-Aguilera said.

Durham-Aguilera’s statement, and the news release announcing the cancellation, was removed from the cemetery page and replaced with an update saying the event is back on, with details on the schedule forthcoming.

Republican lawmakers, including war veterans Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Tex.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.), criticized Army officials when the cancellation was announced. “Our fallen deserve to be remembered,” Crenshaw said on Twitter.

Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said the public outcry played an important role in getting the cancellation reversed.

The cemetery decided to protect its employees and focus on burials, which have been backed up because of virus-related restrictions, she said. The group contacted cemetery officials after the decision to cancel the event, and the nonprofit and Army officials decided to forge a path forward, Worcester said.

Details about how to safely hold the event are forthcoming, she said, but generally, officials will focus on ways to cap volunteers and visitors or have them walk the grounds at different times.

Wreaths Across America is planning for its largest year yet, with 2,500 events nationwide, the group said. Its presence at Arlington is its signature event.

This year, the group plans to place about a quarter-million wreaths at Arlington.

That is also about the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States, with infections surging nationwide going into the holidays.