“These individuals have a proven record of achievement within their respective fields and have demonstrated leadership that will serve our Department, and our nation well,” Miller said in a statement.

The decision injects partisanship into a board that is rarely discussed outside the Defense Department and defense industry. Lewandowski and Bossie worked together on the Trump presidential campaign in 2016, and later co-authored a memoir titled, “Let Trump Be Trump.”

The chief Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The board reports to the defense secretary, providing independent advice and recommendations on Defense Department “management, business processes and governance from a private sector perspective,” according to the board’s charter. That means the appointments may be short-lived when the Biden administration takes over in January. Members are unpaid and typically meet quarterly.

The dismissals, first reported by Politico, include the removal of board chairman Michael Bayer, vice chairman Atul Vashisitha, Arnold Punaro, John O’Connor, David Venlet, Paul Dolan, Scott Dorn, David Walker and David Van Slyke. The Pentagon statement said there were “serving in expired positions,” without explaining how the Trump administration came to make the decision to remove them now.

The other new appointees include Henry Dreifus, Robert McMahon, Cory Mills, Bill Bruner, Christopher Shank, Joseph Schmidt, Keary Miller, Alan Weh and Earl Matthews.

But it is Lewandowski and Bossie that are likely to garner the most concern.

Lewandowski was one of the most ubiquitous members of the Trump campaign in 2016, but was fired that June amid disagreements with other people close to Trump. Lewandowski also had been charged that March in Florida with simple battery after forcefully grabbing a reporter at a Trump campaign event; those charges were later dropped.

Bossie was hired by Trump as deputy campaign manager in September 2016, after years of work in Republican politics.