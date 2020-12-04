The force adjustment moves Trump closer to fulfilling his promise to end U.S. involvement in foreign wars, though thousands of U.S. troops remain engaged in conflicts around the globe in the final days of his presidency.
The Pentagon sought to reassure allies in the region that the change did not mean disengagement.
“The U.S. is not withdrawing or disengaging from Africa,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “We will continue to degrade violent extremist organizations that could threaten our homeland while ensuring we maintain our strategic advantage in great power competition.”
U.S. forces in Somalia focus on training and advising Somali forces who face al-Shabab, a wing of al-Qaeda. It is not clear what the shift means for the larger presence in Somalia, including CIA operations.
Some U.S. service members may also shift to neighboring Djibouti. The installation is the only permanent U.S. base on the continent.
The U.S. military announced last month that it would reduce troop levels from about 5,000 to 2,500 in Afghanistan and from about 3,000 to 2,500 in Iraq by Jan. 15.
Acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller said in announcing those cuts that the military would "execute this repositioning in a way that protects our fighting men and women, our partners in the intelligence community, our diplomatic corps and our superb allies.”
Miller visited Somalia in late November, a first for a defense secretary.
Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.