Problems at Fort Hood, including a spate of killings and disappearances and a higher level of crime than at any other Army installation are “directly related to leadership failures,” McCarthy said.
Fort Hood has faced intense scrutiny after numerous high-profile deaths and disappearances there, including Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was killed by another soldier in April.
Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, the commander of Fort Hood at the time of Guillén’s 's death, was relieved of command, the Army said. The Army also relieved the leadership of Guillén’s unit, Col. Ralph Overland and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Other leaders were suspended pending a separate investigation.
Frontline soldiers were also punished at the “squad level,” McCarthy said, which would fall on junior noncommissioned officers.
Gen. James C. McConville, the Army chief of staff, called the Guillén family ahead of the news conference to vow to transform the Army.
“Your daughter was tragically murdered in our hands, and I’m responsible for that,” McConville told Guillén’s mother, the family told The Washington Post. “We are responsible for that.”