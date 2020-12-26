The incident — which officials described as an “intentional act” and “deliberate bomb” — left dozens of buildings mangled and sent three people to the hospital with what police said were noncritical injuries.

“The damage is shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed,” Lee wrote in a tweet Saturday morning.

In a letter to Trump, Lee referred to the incident as an “attack” carried out with a “vehicle-born improvised explosive device" and called on the president to issue an emergency disaster declaration, unlocking financial and physical assistance from the federal government.

He said the explosion disrupted AT&T communication networks throughout Tennessee, and caused other interruptions in parts of Kentucky and Alabama, knocking out residential phones, cell phones and service at 20 call centers for 911. Business and government functions were hobbled, and flights were temporarily grounded at Nashville International Airport, Lee said.

The governor estimated that the state had already spent at least $175 million responding to other disasters since early 2019 and said federal help was essential.

“These extraordinary state and local expenditures have reduced our capacity to recover from this current event,” Lee wrote. “Given these factors, the severity and magnitude of the current situation is such that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments.”

The shocking sequence of events leading up to the explosion began before daybreak Friday morning, when residents were startled awake by the crackle of gunfire and called 911. Some later speculated that the noise was a recording intended to wake them up.

Shortly after, a strange warning began to play from a light-colored, old-model RV parked on 2nd Avenue.

“It was a computerized message of ‘Evacuate now. … This vehicle has a bomb and will explode,’” said Betsy Williams, who lives in a building adjacent to the blast site. The warning soon changed to a 15-minute countdown, prompting some residents to flee.

Police arrived at the scene around 6 a.m. local time. They didn’t see any evidence of a shooting, officials said, but saw the RV and called in a bomb squad. A half-dozen officers went door-to-door telling residents to leave the area, even turning away a man walking his dog.

The vehicle detonated at 6:30 a.m., spraying debris and ash through the streets and sending a column of flames and smoke curling above the rooftops.

On Saturday morning, local and federal investigators were just beginning to comb through the wreckage and run down leads on a suspect. The area around the blast site remained sealed off as agents gathered evidence from the scene and scanned the streets with bomb-sniffing dogs. A curfew remained in effect for the area through Sunday.

While there were no confirmed fatalities, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a Saturday night news conference that officers found tissue that could be human remains near the explosion that they were preparing to examine. He said police had not identified a suspect or motive. The department released a photo of the RV, which they said arrived on the street at 1:22 a.m. Friday.

Mayor John Cooper said at least 41 businesses were damaged, adding that “there will be others as we see the full extent of this.” He said the city would focus on rebuilding but cautioned that it “will be some time before 2nd Avenue is back to normal.”

In his letter to Trump, Lee noted that many of the buildings rocked by the blast were historic and needed to be assessed by an engineer to make sure they are structurally sound.

As business owners and residents started to take stock of the damage Saturday, a city non-emergency number for people in the affected area remained out of service.

“We are aware property owners/residents are experiencing difficulties, and are working to resolve them as soon as possible,” Cooper tweeted. “Please know the explosion impact area is still a federal investigation zone.”

Tennessee has been battered by disasters in the past year that have strained the state’s emergency resources. In March, a series of tornados swept through the Nashville area, killing more than two dozen people and demolishing entire neighborhoods in the deadliest storms the state has experienced in nearly a decade.