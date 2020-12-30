Nashville police visited Anthony Quinn Warner’s home on Aug. 21, 2019, after a woman who identified herself as his girlfriend told officers that he “was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence,” according to an incident report and synopsis from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The visit was first reported by the Tennessean.

An attorney for the couple, Raymond Throckmorton, also told police at the time that Quinn “frequently talks about the military and bombmaking” and was “capable of making a bomb,” the report says. The responding officers notified their superiors and the FBI, according to the synopsis, but a background check on Quinn didn’t turn up any information.

An FBI spokesman said the agency had found “no records at all” after it received a request from MNPD on Aug. 22, 2019, to look into Warner. The FBI also processed a Department of Defense inquiry, “which was also negative,” the spokesman said.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch told reporters that Warner, “was not on our radar” before the Christmas morning bombing.

The blast damaged 41 businesses, sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and knocked out communication networks throughout the state. Warner was killed in the explosion.

Investigators are still working to identify what motivated the 63-year-old recluse to pack his RV with explosives and broadcast an eerie warning message telling residents to evacuate before detonating the vehicle outside an AT&T transmission hub in the city’s busy entertainment quarter. Among other theories, they’re looking into possibilities that he had a fascination with aliens or 5G conspiracy theories.

The incident report sheds little new light on Warner’s mind-set but indicates that he may have been planning the explosion for 16 months or more.

According to the law enforcement documents, police visited the girlfriend’s home on the morning of Aug. 21, 2019 after Throckmorton told officers she made suicidal threats to him on the telephone and was sitting on her front porch.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with two unloaded pistols sitting next to her. She told them the weapons belonged to “Tony Warner” and that she did not want them in the house any longer, according to police.

In the same conversation, the woman told them Warner was making bombs in his RV, the report states. Throckmorton appeared to back her up, telling officers Warner “knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb,” according to the report. After the interview, an ambulance picked up the woman for voluntary psychological evaluation, the report states.

The same day, police went to Warner’s home, about 1.5 miles from the woman’s house. They said they noticed the RV parked in the backyard but said they couldn’t see inside because it was blocked by a fence. Officers also reported seeing several security cameras and an alarm sign on the property. The officers reported that they knocked on Warner’s door multiple times, but he did not respond.

“They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property,” police said in the synopsis.

Officers told supervisors about the incident and sent a report to the Hazardous Devices Unit for follow up, according to police.

On Aug. 22, police sent a narrative to the FBI, which soon reported back that agents had found “no records on Warner at all,” police said. Subsequent reports from the Department of Defense and ATF turned up nothing, according to police.

Around the same time, the Nashville Hazardous Devices Unit contacted Throckmorton, according to the synopsis.

“The recollection of that call is that Warner did not care for the police,” police said in the synopsis. “At no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken.”