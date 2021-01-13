Audio of departing Trump appointee describes Capitol riot as largely peaceful, led by ‘a few violent people’
Meisburger’s description of the Capitol riots is contradicted by multiple videos, which show scores of people pushing their way into the building and attacking several police officers, including one who was beaten with a flagpole. More than 60 people have been arrested in connection to the storming of the Capitol. Five people died, and 56 Washington, D.C., police officers were injured.
On Wednesday, USAID staffers received a short memo telling them that Meisburger would be “away from the office until further notice,” according to an internal message obtained by The Post. The memo went out to all USAID staffers. Filling Meisburger’s role on an acting basis and effective immediately is Donald Chisholm, a career Foreign Service officer at USAID.
In addition, Rick Guy, Meisburger’s deputy and USAID’s acting director for democracy, rights and governance, will also be away indefinitely, staffers learned in the notice. On Tuesday afternoon, Guy, who is also a Trump appointee, wrote a lengthy email to USAID officials repeating false claims of election fraud in Georgia and accusing the news media, election officials and a voting machine company of working to steal an electoral victory from President Trump. Guy’s email to staffers, which was obtained by The Washington Post, was first reported by Devex.
A USAID spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, including questions on whether Meisburger and Guy had been fired. Meisburger and Guy also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.