Thousands of soldiers from many states remain in Washington in response to the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6 and a mission to secure Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

Both soldiers, noncommissioned officers in the Maryland National Guard, estimated that hundreds were forced into the structure. They inhaled exhaust fumes, found few bathrooms and struggled to sleep under the harsh fluorescent lights, the soldiers said.

“I’ve never in my entire career felt like I’ve been booted onto the curb and told, ‘Figure it out on your own,’” said one of the soldiers, who said he served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with reporters.

“This is absurd,” said the other soldier. One of his men was nearly struck by a car, he said.

Both soldiers said austere quarters are realities of the profession. But these conditions, they said, unnecessarily hamstring their duties. Their spaces have few electrical outlets to charge smartphones, they said, which are used for mission planning and keeping in contact with one another.

Officials with the D.C. National Guard said soldiers who finish their duty have hotel rooms where they can stay. But soldiers cannot easily return to them as they conduct shifts on and off for a few hours over a day or two at a time.

“As Congress is in session and increased foot traffic and business is being conducted, U.S. Capitol Police asked the troops to move their rest area outside of the Capitol. They were temporarily relocated to the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center garage with heat and restroom facilities,” said Capt. Edwin Nieves Jr., a D.C. National Guard spokesman.

One portable toilet used by soldiers was overflowing onto the sidewalk, a photo obtained by The Post shows.

Both soldiers said the coronavirus is raging among National Guard members. One said he personally knows several soldiers who have been infected.

The soldier laughed when asked by a reporter to describe the protocols in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“There’s none,” he said. “We are on top of each other all day, every day. We’ve given up.”

Nieves did not immediately return a request for comment about coronavirus protocols.

Some lawmakers offered their offices in the wake of viral photos of guard members on concrete floors.

“Yeah this is not okay,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted. “My office is free this week to any service members who’d like to use it for a break or take nap on the couch. We’ll stock up on snacks for you all too.”

But one of the soldiers said he doubted the motivations of politicians eager to score public relations wins, noting that lawmakers were happy to take photos of themselves delivering pizza after photos of sleeping soldiers in the Capitol went viral.