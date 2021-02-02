Multiple FBI agents were shot early Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in Sunrise, Fla., police said.

Otishia Browning-Smith, a spokeswoman for the Sunrise Police Department, said the agents were serving a warrant with officers from other law enforcement agencies at an apartment in the Water Terrace apartment complex on Reflections Boulevard when the incident took place at about 6 a.m. She said multiple shots were fired, and a person barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

The agents were shot while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Browning-Smith said preliminary reports indicated that more than one FBI agent had been shot, but she could not detail the exact number or the extent of their injuries.

The status of the shooter was also not immediately clear.

Browning-Smith said investigators remained on the scene.

The Sunrise Police Department wrote on Facebook just after 9 a.m. that the “scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation,” people in neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace have been asked to remain in their homes until it reopens to travel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.