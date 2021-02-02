The agents were shot while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.
Browning-Smith said preliminary reports indicated that more than one FBI agent had been shot, but she could not detail the exact number or the extent of their injuries.
The status of the shooter was also not immediately clear.
Browning-Smith said investigators remained on the scene.
The Sunrise Police Department wrote on Facebook just after 9 a.m. that the “scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation,” people in neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace have been asked to remain in their homes until it reopens to travel.
