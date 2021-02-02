The FBI said in a statement that a team of law enforcement officers was at the apartment, located near 10100 Reflections Blvd., to serve the warrant.
The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear, though the bureau said two of its agents were killed and three others wounded, two of whom were transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Otishia Browning-Smith, a spokeswoman for the Sunrise Police Department, said earlier the agents were serving a warrant with officers from other law enforcement agencies at an apartment in the Water Terrace apartment complex on Reflections Boulevard when the incident took place at about 6 a.m.
Browning-Smith said investigators remained on the scene.
The Sunrise Police Department wrote on Facebook just after 9 a.m. that the “scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation,” people in neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace have been asked to remain in their homes until it reopens to traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated.